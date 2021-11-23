The Across The Block column for our December 3, 2021 issue will leave you green with envy. Throughout this week, a nephrite jade dinosaur by Russian jeweler Faberge stomped across the auction block, while Andy Warhol’s signed dollar redefined its value. Allen Tucker’s landscape oil painting grew to new heights as a chrysoprase gemstone bracelet outshined its estimate. These results and more on this week’s Across The Block.

Only Warhol Can Turn A Dollar Into $10,370

DETROIT, MICH. – When is a dollar worth more than a dollar? When it’s signed by Andy Warhol, and in that case it’s worth $10,370 to a bidder at DuMouchelles’ November 11-12 sale. The bill was signed to its front by the American artist in marker over postage stamps and ink stamped with the artist’s name to the back. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Clarke Offers Rare Faberge Nephrite Dinosaur

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – One of just three known dinosaur works by Russian jeweler Faberge stomped across Clarke Auctions’ block on November 7 and sold to an online bidder for $81,250. Measuring just 4 inches high, the figure had been carved from nephrite jade and had 1.0 mm diamond eyes. The miniature Tyrannosaurus Rex had come from a New Rochelle, N.Y., collection and was illustrated in both Carl Faberge Goldsmith to the Imperial Court of Russia and Wartski The First 150 Years. For more information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

Benefit Shop Bidders Did Not Lounge Around For John Stuart Chair

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – A Midcentury Modern lounge chair by John Stuart was one of the top lots in The Benefit Foundations’s November 17 Red Carpet Auction. Estimated at $100/400, it came from a seller with a variety of furniture styles and sold to a first-time international buyer for $1,920. For more information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Jewell Eagle Flies High For Farrin

RANDOLPH, MAINE – A full-bodied molded copper eagle weathervane by A.E. Jewell that had been found in a barn in Southport, Maine, will be migrating out of state. It brought $7,150 when it sold at Farrin’s Country Auctions in the firm’s Annual Thanksgiving Auction on Wednesday, November 17. For more information, 207-582-1455 or www.farrinsauctions.com.

Path Leads Back Home For Polish Painting

SARASOTA, FLA. – More than 450 lots of fine art, a large collection of bronze sculptures, glass, antiques and jewelry from private collections crossed the block in Helmuth Stone’s November 14 Auction. The sale was led by Jacek Yerka painting titled “Shortcuts,” a Surrealist image of a doorway leading through an impenetrable forest. The painting had a starting bid of $2,500 with an estimate of $5/10,000 and sold for $37,510 to a telephone bidder in Poland. “There was a lot of international pre-auction interest, but the lot ended up going back to Poland,” said the firm’s Austin Helmuth. For information, www.helmuthstone.com or 941-260-9703.

Tiffany Bracelet Sparkles For Bidders In iGavel Online Sale

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS – In collaboration with Lark Mason Associates, Fallon Art Advisory presented a treasure trove of gold and precious gemstone jewelry from a private Midwest collection in an online sale that closed November 16. Accumulated over three decades, the fresh-to-the-market sale of 180 lots – dating from 1920 to 2021 – included watches, necklaces, rings, brooches and bracelets from international jewelry purveyors such as Cartier, Tiffany, Pucci, Bueche Girod, David Yurman, Philippe Charriol, Movado, Baume & Mercier and TANE of Mexico. Among the highlights, a Tiffany & Co. 18K yellow gold and chrysoprase link bracelet caught the eye of a buyer for $2,500. For additional information, www.igavelauctions.com.

‘Fan-Favorite’ Landscape Leads Eldred’s Fall Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A landscape by Allen Tucker (American, 1866-1939), which was housed in a Whistler Newcomb-Macklin frame, was a “fan favorite” going into Eldred’s November 19 fall sale and led the auction, selling for $22,500 against an $8/12,000 estimate. The 25-by-30-inch oil on canvas came from a Cape Cod estate and sold to a phone bidder. After the auction, company president Josh Eldred said he was delighted with the results of the auction, which “capped off what has been one of the most successful years in our 74-year history.” For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Italian Old Master Picture Dominates At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – A monumental Italian School Old Master painting, circa Seventeenth Century, that depicted Saint Paul the Hermet and Anthony the Great led the November 21 New York City Estate Auction at Showplace. Discovered in an Upper East Side Manhattan estate and measuring 87 inches high and 61 inches wide in its giltwood frame, it brought $11,250 from a buyer in Montevideo, Uruguay, who was bidding online. For more information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

Christensen Agate Company Guinea Marble Leads Block’s Marble Auction

TRUMBULL, CONN. – Block’s Marble Auctions’ November 13 sale offered 150 lots of high-quality marbles. All lots sold. Top lot of the sale was a shooter-size 23/32-inch diameter Christensen Agate Company Guinea, which achieved $3,140 against an estimate of $1,5/3,000. Robert Block, principal of Block’s Marble Auctions, said, “Guineas are one of the key items for any marble collector. We’ve seen a significant increase in value of regular-size (5/8-inch to 11/16-inch) Guineas over the past couple of years, but shooter-size Guineas rarely come on the market. A number of bidders hopped on this marble, driving the price up above estimate.” For information, www.marbleauctions.com or 203-209-7076.