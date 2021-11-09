Across the Block

As the final weeks of Daylight Savings Time counted down, it was perhaps timely that both clocks and watches featured among several of this week’s top auction lots. Noteworthy results included a gilt bronze lyre example at Schmidt’s and a Patek Philippe minute repeater pocket watch at Jones & Horan. Dolls were also favorites among bidders, as noted by a 19½-inch Bru Jne 7 at Withington’s Doll Auction, and two groups of Kachina cradle dolls bringing high results for Auctions at Showplace.

Eighteenth Century Sporting Art Leads Nye & Co. Auction

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – “We had a very strong auction this week,” reported John Nye about Nye & Co. Auctioneers’ two-day, online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on October 27-28. The $1 million sale was headlined by property from Winston F.C. and C.Z. Guest, the estate of Mrs Mimi Adler, the NAMITS collection, the collection of Steve and Stephanie Alpert, items from the Millbrook School and property from the collection of Mr and Mrs Peter G. Terian. The top lot was a sporting painting by Eighteenth Century British sporting artist James Seymour (1702-1752), titled “Hare Coursing,” which sold for $105,000. The oil on canvas, which was signed lower right “JS” and dated 1737, came from the Adler estate. Mimi Adler and her late husband, Max, collected sporting art, silver, English and American furniture and Chinese export armorial porcelain. For information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.

Nineteenth Century French Lyre Clock Plucks Nice Price At Schmidt’s Auction

YPSILANTI, MICH. – A very good late Nineteenth Century French gilded bronze lyre clock by “Vincenti, Paris” struck $5,313 at Schmidt’s Antiques’ October 30 live and online sale devoted to choice clocks and timepieces. The clock featured eight-day time and strike movement with a convex porcelain dial, Arabic numerals with hand painted floral swags and filigree hands. It was fitted with a compensating pendulum and swinging exterior bezel decorated with 54 applied “brilliants.” Impressed on the 22¼-inch-high clock’s movement was “Vincenti, Mediale D’ore, 1855″ with serial #9381. Its rouge marble case had finely chased and gilded bronze mounts surmounted by a mask of the Sun God Apollo. The auction house noted that setup and balancing would be required after moving. For information, www.schmidtsantiques.com or 734 434-2660.

No Tricks, But A Treat At Jones & Horan Halloween Auction

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 31, Jones and Horan presented a live and webcast auction at the DoubleTree by Hilton, conducted with no reserves, no buyer’s premium, no sales tax and no bidding fees. The auction contained 435 lots of rare men’s vintage and modern wristwatches, European and American pocket watches, deck and military watches, collectible American coins, estate jewelry, clocks and accessories. Items came from several major collections and private sources, all liquidated at absolute auction. Most notable in the sale was a Patek Philippe, Genève, minute repeater with box and paper, 46 mm, 18K gold, that sold for $33,000. For information, www.jones-horan.com or 603-623-5314.

Force Is With Star Wars Millennium Falcon Spaceship At Hake’s

YORK, PENN. – A winning bid of $42,834 captured a coveted Stars Wars toy, a Millenium Falcon spaceship, during part II of Hake’s Premier auction on November 3. AFA graded and encapsulated in a box was the spaceship from Kenner’s popular 1979 Star Wars toy line. Scarcely found, the high-grade example of one of, if not the most iconic ships from Star Wars, set an auction house record. The only other factory-sealed example it offered was an AFA 80 NM example from the Russell Branton collection, which sold for $19,145 in July 2019. For information, 717- 434-1600 or www.hakes.com.

Belgian Forest Scene Leads Eldred’s Auction

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A painting by Belgian artist Cesar de Cock (1823-1904) depicting a forest interior sold for $10,000 at Eldred’s November 5 fine and decorative art auction. The oil on canvas, 19¼ by 27 inches, signed lower right, is stylistically consistent with the artist’s work. Fresh-to-market from a local Cape Cod estate, it sold to a European phone bidder. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Blue-eyed Little Miss Sees $18,480 Bid At Withington Doll Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. – Withington Auctions owners, Marcia and Larry Leizure continue their successful antiques and doll auction business, which was begun by New Hampshire auctioneer Dick Withington. Included in the October 21 auction were dolls from across New England, and the firm finally got an old collection it had waited two years for the family to decide what to do with the mother’s dolls. In the sale, a 19½-inch Bru Jne 7 sold for $18,480. With blue glass eyes, blonde human hair wig, kid body, bisque arms, the little miss was only missing the little finger of her right hand. For information, www.withingtonauction.com or 603-478-3232.

Showplace Bidders Were Not Playing Around With Kachina Dolls

NEW YORK CITY – The November 7 New York City estate auction at Auctions at Showplace featured two lots of cradle Kachina flat dolls, each lot featuring five carved polychrome wood examples. Both lots performed incredibly well and soared past their $600/800 estimate, with the one shown here bringing $6,250, the other making $5,321. The sale offered 280 lots and was more than 94 percent sold, by lot. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.

Geranium Lamp Tops Cottone’s Tiffany Offerings

GENESEO, N.Y. – A leaded glass and patinaed bronze Tiffany Studios Geranium lamp that had descended in the Atwater family of Rochester, N.Y., was the top-seller at Cottone Auctions’ 369-lot Art, Antiques and Decorative Arts sale on November 5. Standing 21 inches tall, with a 17-inch shade, it handily bested its $30/50,000 estimate and closed at $124,800. For information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.

Native American Art Collection Of Marilyn Eber Nearly Triples Estimate At Hindman

DENVER, COLO. – The collection of Native American and Southwestern art collector Marilyn Eber nearly tripled its estimate at Hindman on November 3, selling for $953,344. The auction saw enthusiastic bidding on 226 lots of artwork by contemporary Native American artists, modern and historic beadwork, modern pueblo pottery and Native American jewelry. The top lot of the auction was a portrait by Fritz Scholder (Luiseño, 1937-2005) titled “Indian with Blue Aura,” which sold for $200,000. At 40 inches tall by 30 inches wide, the boldly colored portrait from 1967 sold for $166 per square inch, an auction record for the acclaimed artist. Hindman is no stranger to selling works by Scholder having achieved five of the top 11 auction prices for the artist. For information, 303-825-1855 or www.hindmanauctions.com.