Benton’s Ten-Pound Hammer Litho Rings High At Soulis Auctions

LONE JACK, MO. — A pencil-signed lithograph by Thomas Hart Benton (1889–1975) crossed the block at Soulis Auctions’ September 30 estate sale with a $4/6,000 estimate. “Ten Pound Hammer,” 1967, a 13¾-by-9¾-inch image on a 17¾-by-13-inch sheet, sold at $13,200, as part of a single-owner session of furnishings, accessories and collector’s items from the estate of Sprint Corporation chairman and CEO Paul Henson and his wife Betty. For information, www.dirksoulisauctions.com or 816-697-3830.

1945 Survey Of India Exceeds Estimates

FREEVILLE, N.Y. — National Book Auctions’ September 23 sale featured a broad range of rare and antique books and ephemera. One standout offering was the four-volume Historical Records of the Survey of India published in 1945, which brought $1,312 against a high estimate of $700. This was one of several titles from the personal library of James Hurley, a former vice consul at the United States Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, and most notably a member of the 1960 International Saltoro Expedition, which made the first attempt on the unclimbed K12 Peak. For more information, www.nationalbookauctions.com or 607-269-0101.

Lithographic Poster Rises Above All At Strawser’s Auction

WOCOTTVILLE, IND. — “Thurston the Great Magician – Levitation,” a monumental lithograph poster, 40 by 82 inches, with vibrant colors and condition, rose above the competition to sell for $15,340 at Strawser Auction Group’s estate, ceramic and glass auction, September 27–30. This extremely rare find was followed closely by C.W. Parker’s mechanical cast iron shooting gallery target of two riders on mule, which realized $14,160, also well above its estimate. For information, 260-854-2859 or www.strawserauctions.com.

Picasso Litho Heads Up RoGallery Auction

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — RoGallery’s September 27 auction was led by a Pablo Picasso lithograph, “Tete Appuyee sur les Mains II,” that made $4,800. The 1962 lithograph on Arches paper is one of an edition of 500 It measured 29 by 22 inches. For information, www.rogallery.com, 800-888-1063 or 718-937-0901.

Washington Flask Ascends Glass Works Auction

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Glass Works Auction’s Colors of Fall sale that ended September 25 featured a “General Washington” eagle flask with a bust of George Washington, “J.R. / Laird. SC Pitt” that earned $11,500. Made at John Robinson’s Sturbridge Flint Glass Works, Pittsburgh, circa 1830–40, the bottle had clear glass with an amethyst tint pint, a pontil scarred base and was in pristine condition. For information, www.glswrk-auction.com.

Diamond Ring Glistens To $21,600 At Fairfield Auction

MONROE, CONN. — A 3.3-carat emerald-cut diamond ring was the top lot at Fairfield Auction’s September 22–27 sale, achieving $21,600. The ring featured a 14K gold band, while the stone exhibited VVS1 clarity and I color. For information, www.fairfieldauction.com or 203-880-5200.

W ar Horse Tintype Rears Back At Post Road Gallery

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — A Civil War tintype of the stallion General McLellan and his groom was one of the most sought-after lots at Post Road Gallery’s September 29 sale, fetching $2,645. The horse was owned by Captain Williamson of the Ninth N.Y. Regiment. For information, www.postroadgallery.com or 914-834-7568.

William And Mary Piece Sets Table At Bunch’s Auction

CHADDS FORD, PENN. — Sometimes eight legs are better than four. That was the case as a William and Mary drop leaf gateleg table rang up as the top lot in William Bunch Auctions’ September 26 sale, surging past the $1,600 high estimate to land at $15,950. The table dated from the Eighteenth Century and featured a drawer on one end over eight turned legs. For information, www.bunchauctions.com or 610-558-1800.

Henry Moore Sculpture Draws $21,250 At Nye & Co.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company’s September 26–27 sale found its top lot in a bronze sculpture by English artist Henry Moore. The 8½-inch- high figural sculpture titled “Maquette for a Warrior Without Shield” achieved $17,000. It was originally conceived in 1962. For more information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.

Abstract Expressionist Work Leads At Jenack

CHESTER, N.Y. — Bringing $8,990 on October 1 at William J. Jenack Auctioneers, an American school (Twentieth Century) untitled abstract tempera on cardboard laid on canvas, bearing the signature Esphyr Slobodkina, quickly exceeded its $1,5/2,000 estimate. Also, an oil and marker drawing on canvas attributed to Keith Haring, 24 by 16 inches and dated 1982, performed above high estimate, selling at $5,332. For information, www.jenack.com or 845-469-9095.

Orientalist KPM Plaque Is Star At Treasure Seeker Auctions

PASADENA, CALIF. — Treasure Seeker Auctions posted the results of its October 1 auction, noting that the day’s top lot was an Orientalist KPM plaque that was bid to $8,750. Other notable prices were achieved for a Sabino Lovebirds clock at $1,750, an Ernst Wahliss vase for 2,500, another KPM plaque taking $1,750, a Duffner & Kimberly lamp fetching $2,050 and a Tiffany Favrile perfume bottle going out at $1,375. For information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseekerauction.com.

Ceramics Collection Led by Vera Tischler Rookwood Vase

CINCINNATI — It was Everything You Want To Know About Ceramics at an auction conducted by Everything But The House. The collection of the more than 100 ceramic pieces was auctioned October 1–5. A vintage hand painted and signed Vera Tischler Rookwood vase, circa 1923, was the star lot, bringing $525, while a Helmut Schäffenacker ceramic cubic vase, “Shape 639,” garnered $432 and a Helmut Schäffenacker elongated box vase finished at $282. For information, 213-910-4870 or www.ebth.com.

‘Young Acrobat’ By Polish Artist Leaps To $159,00 At Skinner

BOSTON — At Skinner’s September 27 American and European works of art sale a painting by Eugeniusz Zak (Polish, 1884–1926), “Young Acrobat,” an oil on canvas, 39½ by 31¾ inches, framed, leapt far above its estimated $40/60,000 to land at $159,000. Born in Belarus to Polish Jewish parents, Zak studied art in Paris at the École des Beaux-Arts under Jean-Léon Gérome and at the Académie Colarossi with Albert Besnard. After the outbreak of World War I, he moved to Poland and painted several works similar to “Young Acrobat.” These paintings all depict a solemn figure in a sparse interior setting and recall Pablo Picasso’s Rose and Blue Period paintings, as well as the elongated figures of Amedeo Modigliani’s works. For information, 617-350-5400 or www.skinnerinc.com.

‘Maine Coast’ Scene By Thieme Entices Bidders At Blackwood/March Sale

ESSEX, MASS. — Blackwood/March Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted a sale of estate fine art and antiques on September 26 at Woodman’s Essex Room, where an Anthony Thieme oil, “Maine Coast,” achieved $11,800. For information, 978-768-6943 or www.blackwoodauction.com.

Tranquil Landscape Sparks Excitement At Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — Day one of Sarasota Estate Auction’s two-day sale, October 7–8, presented more than 400 lots of estate jewelry, fine art, sculpture, antiques and furniture, followed the next day by more than 250 lots of fine art. A Robert Reid (1862–1929) painting depicting a tranquil landscape near a brook, 28 by 25 inches, found favor with bidders, who drove it to $22,420. For information, 941-706-3910 or 941-359-8700.

Braque Work Takes Flight At Artcurial Podium

PARIS — Georges Braque’s (1882–1963) “The Bird and its Shadow,” 1959, oil on paper on parquet board, flew to $742,220 as Artcurial offered the collection of band leader Paul Lombard on October 10. Before a full house, the 200 lots that made up Lombard’s collection created a feverish atmosphere, with many lots blowing past their estimates to inhouse bidders. The session totaled $7.1 million, double its estimate, with 92 percent of the lots sold. For information, +33 1 42 99 20 76 or www.artcurial.com.