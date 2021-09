Just as the seasons begin to change, Akiba Antiques rounded them all up to sell. Four figures in cast iron depicted the Four Seasons at the Florida firm’s late August sale, tempting bidders to dance in the sun with their variety of poses. Other auction houses had better luck with listed names, like Fred Williams, Al Hirschfeld or David Burliuk. These results and more in the September 17, 2021 issue of Across The Block.

Revolutionary War Manifesto Fires Up Cordier Bidders

HARRISBURG, PENN. – An October 1778 framed manifesto and proclamation that retained its printed coat of arms topped Cordier Auctions & Appraisals’ August 28 auction and sold to an American trade buyer for $22,800. The document had descended in the family of Mary Rittenhouse (1795-1873) and represented Britain’s last attempt at reconciliation, but with independence within reach, it was rejected. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Donny Malone’s Russian Bidder Calls Burliuk Cows Home

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – A bidder from Russia, bidding online, paid $1,750 for the top lot in Donny Malone Auctions’ August 30 “End of Summer Season” auction. The work, done in 1951 by Russian American artist David Burliuk (1882-1967) was executed in oil on wood panel and depicted cows in a field. It had been consigned for auction from a private estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, and had provenance to the A.C.A. Gallery in New York City. One of 500 lots in the sale, it realized a price of $1,750. For information, 845-663-3037 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.

Federal-Style Chairs Stand Out At Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – Bidders stood up to take a pair of leather and mahogany Federal-style chairs at Copake’s August 28 estate auction featuring 782 cataloged estate lots. Realizing $6,490 against an estimate of just $500/700, the coveted seating had an 18-inch seat height and an overall height of 39 inches. For information, 518-329-1142 or www.copake.com.

Hirschfeld Etching Of Gershwin Brothers Leads At Showplace Auction

NEW YORK CITY – Al Hirschfeld’s etching on paper of “George and Ira Gershwin,” signed in pencil lower right, edition 87/150, sold to a New York City bidder for $4,687 at Showplace’s August 22 auction. The Gershwins are remembered in history as the songwriting team whose compositions were synonymous with the sounds and style of the Jazz Age. Ira (born Israel Gershowitz, December 6, 1896) was the lyricist, collaborating with his younger brother, composer George, to create some of the most memorable songs in the English language of the Twentieth Century. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.

Richard Mille Wristwatch Winds To $378,000 At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A 2016 Richard Mille RM011 Filipe Massa Asia limited edition chronograph, automatic self-winding movement watch finished at $378,000 at Kodner Galleries’ September 1 sale of estate jewelry, art and collectibles. With brown ceramic case, rubber bracelet and 18K rose gold buckle, the timepiece was deemed to be in very good pre-owned condition and came with box and papers. For information, 954-650-5030 or www.kodner.com.

Crooked Tree Work Tops Australian Lot At Bonhams

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Leading Bonhams’ August 24 Important Australian Art sale was “Crooked Tree, You Yangs,” by minimalist artist Fred Williams (1927-1982). Painted in 1978, the oil on canvas measured 36 by 41¾ inches and had provenance to the Melbourne estate of the artist, a Christie’s sale in 1988, and a Sydney private collection. The painting represented a departure for the artist and showed more expression than he had previously employed. It brought $381,571. For information, www.bonhams.com.

1973 Jag Pounces At Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers

COLUMBUS, OHIO – A 1973 Jaguar Series 3 V12 XKE roadster that had spent most of its life in Florida leapt to the top of a recent auction by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers, earning $87,500, a figure that was close to its odometer reading of 80,500 miles. With a screaming Signal Red exterior paint with black leather interior, the car is powered by a 5.3 liter, V12 engine with four carburetors and a four-speed manual transmission putting out 272 horsepower. Original manuals and records accompanied the car, showing all work performed by the previous owner. In 1961, Jaguar introduced the “E-Type,” or “XKE” as it became commonly known. The car was instantly recognized as one of the most handsome sports cars ever built and has been a highly desirable item since its introduction, with just under 8,000 produced. For information, www.garths.com or 740-362-4771.

Chinese Ceramic Oval Platter Sets The Table At Abell’s Online Auction

LOS ANGELES – Pushed by bidders from its modest $200/400 estimate, a Chinese ceramic oval platter finished at $21,250 in Abell Auctions’ August 26 online sale. With a six-character mark and measuring 25¼ by 16¼ inches, the platter is sure to be a centerpiece on anyone’s table. For information, 323-724-8102 or www.abell.com.

Four Seasons For Any Season At Akiba

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – The first of nearly 600 lots offered in Akiba Antiques’ August 31 “East Coast Estate Finds” auction held on to an early lead throughout the sale. A set of four cast iron figural garden statues depicting the four seasons on shaped pedestals stood an overall height of 93 inches. They were European made in the Nineteenth Century and had a nice verdigris patina. After stiff competition, they came to rest at $22,800 beating the $10/20,000 estimate. For information, 305-632-5563 or www.akibaantiques.com.