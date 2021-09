Printed works were underlined and bold in the September 10 issue’s Across The Block column. A trove of early Mid-Atlantic photographs from the first quarter of the Twentieth Century raised glasses at Jeffrey S Evans as a 1954 Hank Aaron rookie card hit a home run for Legare. Bidders voted in favor of a broadside announcing the nominations of Lincoln and Hamlin for the US presidential race. Other winners included a pair of Tang dynasty horses, a 50 Express, Japanese pottery and more.

Tang Horses Gallop To Lead At Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. – A pair of Chinese Tang dynasty horses trotted to $7,200 at Kaminski Auctions’ August 28-29 sale. Each measured 14½ inches high and featured a horse in full regalia with one foot held aloft. The pair had come from a Palm Beach, Fla., estate. During the Tang dynasty, horses were imported from the Near East and became symbols of wealth and power. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Early Virginia Images Capture Attention At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Over four days of sales August 25-28 and thousands of lots that crossed the block at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates, it was ultimately a collection of Southern-related postcards that would draw the most interest as they combined for $22,440. The postcards came from the estate collection of Alan R. Shirkey of Harrisonburg, Va. Many of them were mid-Atlantic scenes ranging from Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and others. They dated largely to the first quarter of the Twentieth Century. For information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.

At Amoskeag, ’50 Express’ Flies On Condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Amoskeag Auction Company called the top lot of its August 28 sale, a Winchester Model 1876 Deluxe lever action express rifle, a “Grizzly gun.” “It was clearly ordered by a hunter who needed the full-length magazine, bought the rifle to use it, however took very good care of it in the process,” the firm wrote. The “50 Express” had a 26-inch octagon barrel with a full-length arm and classic crescent buttplate. The rifle locked in for $19,975. For information, www.amoskeagauction.com or 603-627-7383.

Sumida Gawa Vase Has Claws For Roberson’s

PINE BUSH, N.Y. – Roberson’s Auctions attributed a 26-inch-high vase in its August 28 sale to the Sumida Gawa school. With its heavy glaze and three-dimensional dragon curling around the body, it certainly fit the style of the Japanese artisans that came to create under this motif at the end of the Nineteenth Century. The name traces its roots back to the Sumida River, which runs near the Asakusa pottery district outside of Tokyo. Bidders liked the vase enough to push it to $1,500. For information, www.robersonsauctions.com or 845-744-3388.

Hank Aaron Rookie Card Leads For Legare

PELHAM, N.H. – Batting more than 1,000 in Leo P. Legare’s “Baseball and Sports Memorabilia Auction” on August 24 was a 1954 Topps Hank Aaron rookie card, which an online buyer, bidding on Invaluable, took to $3,720. It was the highest price realized in the 315-lot sale, which featured memorabilia from some of baseball’s most memorable players. For information, 603-595-9625 or www.legare-auctions.com.

Union Nominations Broadside Gets Unanimous Vote At Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – The gavel came down at $4,000 for an Abraham Lincoln and Hannibal Hamlin broadside, “Union Nominations,” at Copake’s August 28 estate auction featuring 782 cataloged estate lots. The document had been restored and measured 38 by 27 inches overall. A photograph on the reverse showed the broadside before restoration, and the piece had been mounted on acid-free linen. For information, www.copake.com or 518-329-1142.

Eighteenth Century Musket Shoots To $18,910 At White’s Auction

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. – John White and Kathryn Black hosted an estate and art auction on August 29 that was led by a 1700s Isaac Lacey flintlock musket rifle selling for $18,910. Measuring a whopping 70 inches long, the antique firearm featured a lockplate marked RF with an anchor on one side and Isaac Lacey on the other. There was etch work on the lock plates and barrel, and the stock was carved behind the barrel. It had been stored in a cellar and was in need of cleaning and oil. “The auction was quite busy and successful, in house, phones and very, very active internet bidding,” said Black. For information, 508-947-9281 or www.whitesauctions.com.

Antique Chandelier Beheld As A Beauty At Public Sale Auction

HUDSON, N.Y. – “An enchanted sale where the traditional beauty of local historic homes meets the mystical beast of industrial finds” was how Public Sale characterized its August 28 “Beauty & the Beast” auction. “Behold, a beauty,” thought the successful bidder for an original 36-inch mirrored chandelier ceiling light that swung to $4,800 on 20 bids. This antique light was attributed to I.P. Frink. It featured a larger tier on top and a smaller tier on bottom, both circular, and with intricate gothic details around the perimeter. The top tier had a series of patinated mirrors, some standard and some rippled. Retaining its original kerosene reservoir and burners, it had been electrified for contemporary use. For information, www.public-sale.com or 518-966-7253.

Chinese Silver Dragon Bowl Tops Egner Collection For Forsythes’

RUSSELVILLE, OHIO – Forsythes’ Auctions offered 344 lots from the Cincinnati-area home of dealers and collectors Norm and Myretta Egner on August 29, with a chased and engraved Chinese silver bowl bringing the top price of $3,540. Measuring 4½ inches high and 11 inches in diameter, the bowl featured five-toe dragons on two sides and Chinese hallmarks and had provenance to the estate of a late Nineteenth Century American ambassador to China. For information, 513-791-2323 or www.forsythesauctions.com.