Notable lots that crossed the block in our August 20, 2021 issue lead with a large white marble sculpture of a kneeling boy with crab and net that made for active bidding at Winter Associates. At Slotin Folk Art Auctions, a circa 1930 quilt by African American artist Fairy Belle Smith sold for close to 40 times its high estimate, while “a pleasant surprise” was the result at William Smith Auctions of a Renaissance Revival table by Pottier & Stymus that brought five figures. Keep reading to learn the outcomes on a collection of bidding paddles, Reed & Barton Flatware, a late 19th-century hand-held sewing machine and more.



Heavy Catch At Winter Associates Sale

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – In the manner of Francois Rude (French, 1784-1855), a large white marble sculpture of a kneeling boy with crab and net on marble plinth base took top honors at Winter Associates August 2 sale, selling for $11,520. Measuring 31 inches high by 16 inches wide and 16 inches deep, the piece was noted by the auction house as being “extremely heavy.” It cautioned the successful bidder to bring appropriate assistance and vehicle as the gallery staff would not be able to assist with moving and loading it. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.



Native American Cigar Sign Sells At Keene Auctions

KEENE, N.H. – Measuring 66½ inches high, a tin sheet metal painted Native American advertising sign sold for $2,583 at Keene Auctions’ July 31 sale. The warrior holds a tomahawk in one hand, a bow in the other with a full quiver over his shoulder. It features a large “5” painted on the torso, “Kipawa” across the naval and “Cut Plug” painted on the figure’s skirt, an advertisement for the cigar brand. The auction house dated it to the early Twentieth Century. For information, 603-352-5252.



Post-World War I Binoculars Magnify Interest For Old Kinderhook

VALATIE, N.Y. – Bidders in Old Kinderhook Auction Company’s August 3 online estate sale zeroed in on a pair of late 1920s Carl Zeiss Jena turret field binoculars with adjustable and collapsible tripod stand, which brought $7,800 against an estimate of $2/3,000. According to Old Kinderhook’s Errol Farr, the binoculars had come from a local estate and had a housing and lenses that were in excellent condition. The buyer, who lives within a couple hours of the auction house, is a collector of optics and military optics and was thrilled to upgrade after he regretted selling another pair of Zeiss binoculars. For information, www.oldkinderhookauction.com or 518-912-4747.



Reed & Barton Flatware Sets The Table At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – “A pretty good sale for early August here in Florida,” said Kevin Taylor, Kodner Galleries’ general manager and head of cataloging and research, about the firm’s August 4 auction. A top highlight was a 144-piece Reed and Barton “Francis I” sterling silver flatware set that reached $7,560. Next up for Kodner is an August 18 sale featuring estate jewelry, art and collectibles. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.



Bidders Take A Number (And More) At Bodnar Auction

EDISON, N.J. – This is truly meta, but a lot of 205 wooden professional auction bidding paddles rose to $118 at Bodnar’s August 4 auction. Said Joe Bodnar, the firm’s owner, “We used them for almost 15 years back when we were at the Ukrainian Cultural Center before we moved to a wearable VIP paddle. Many of the items sold to old existing buyers who wanted to buy a piece of their memories from the sales over the past 28 years.” For information, 732-210-6388 or www.bodnarsauction.com.



Glass Chunks Draw Jugendstil Collectors

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – An Austrian glass chunk lamp from the Jugendstil or Art Nouveau period sold for $3,000 at Donny Malone Auctions’ August 2 sale. In bronze with colored glass chunk jewels on the shade, the lamp measured 25 inches high and sold after 12 bids. It featured a base with a creeping vine twisting around the central stem. The Jugendstil movement took form from about 1895 to 1910 with centers in Munich and Weimar. For information, 845-663-3037 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.



William Smith’s Pottier & Stymus Table Seats Lots Of Bidders

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – The result achieved on a Renaissance Revival table by the late Nineteenth Century New York firm Pottier & Stymus was, to quote Bill Smith, “a pleasant surprise.” The table, which came from a Vermont estate, garnered interest from two phone bidders and internet bidders, but in the end, one of the phone bidders was the last one standing at $14,160. For information, 603-675-22549 or www.wsmithauction.com.



Hand Sewing Machine Patent Model Stitches Surprise At Mid-Hudson

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – A patent model hand sewing machine by BW Collier sold for $2,500 at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries on August 7. Twelve patent models were offered in the sale, this taking the top of the selection. The wooden model took the form of a pair of scissors with a needle and spring mechanism between the blades. It was patented on April 9, 1867, by Collier, a man of Oxford, Miss. For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com or 914-882-7356.



Quilt By Alabaman Fairy Belle Smith Takes $11,875 In Artist’s Market Debut

BUFORD, GA. – A 74-by-84-inch quilt by African American artist Fairy Belle Smith sold for $11,875 in Slotin Folk Art Auction’s August 8 sale. The work, circa 1930, had some tears and holes with staining on the back but bidders still pushed the quilt to well-beyond its $300 high estimate. A tag on the piece attributed the work to Smith, who by the same evidence lived in Brundidge, Ala. The tag noted that it had once been handled by Oscar “O.K.” McDowell of City Antiques in that same town. “For once, people are saying they recognize these artists as true American artists working in a great art form,” Slotin said. For information, www.slotinfolkart.com or 404 403-4244.