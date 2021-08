Across The Block

Tiffany Tulip Lamp

Brightens Milestone Auction

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – The group of early American lighting in Milestone Auction’s August 7 sale came from one collector and was led by a Tiffany Studios leaded glass Tulip lamp on a footed bronze Tiffany Studios library base. It featured multicolored tulips on a blue streaked background with confetti glass and retained its original cap. Estimated at $20/40,000, it finished to a private collector for $44,400. For information, 440-527-8060 or www.milestoneauctions.com.

Full Moon (Flask) Rises Over Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. – Tremont Auctions’ August 16 Online Summer Estates Discovery sale had more than 600 lots of general estate furnishings, most of which were cataloged without much description and estimated to sell. The sale topped off at $3,175 for a Chinese blue and white porcelain moon flask with dragon decoration. Standing 17 inches high and estimated at $300/400, the piece had been consigned from a local collector. Several online bidders gave chase but a buyer in China snared it in the end. For more information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.

Lead Garden

Figure Leads At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. – Taking top-lot honors at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery on August 21 was an outdoor lead garden figure of a girl with a butterfly that stood 43 inches tall. Estimated at $200/300, it came from a private collection in Avon, Conn., and sold to an online bidder for $4,800. Ed Nadeau said he had been surprised by the result and did not know why it went for so much. It was the highest price paid in a 479-lot sale that was more than 94 percent by lot. For more information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Autumnal Landscape Harvested

At Talbot Farm Auction

TURNER, MAINE – It was a successful harvest at the Talbot Farm on August 17 as Charles M. Talbot Associates conducted its annual auction on Poplar Hill. A notable lot in the sale was a Carl Von Hassler oil on canvas titled “Cottonwoods in Late Autumn.” The firm charges no buyer’s premium, so the final price for the fall landscape was $2,800. Also doing well was a Florent Mols oil on canvas of a fish monger, which was bid to $1,100. For information, 207-225-3797 or www.ctaauctions.com.

American Art Nouveau Lamp

Lights Up At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Well into 2021, Michaan’s Auctions president Allen Michaan reported no signs of a slowdown. “The base of collectors worldwide is growing by leaps and bounds,” he noted. “People of all ages are drawn to collecting as a form of self-expression, a way to assert their individuality. Art, antiques and estate property have more heart and soul than manufactured goods… that’s attracting today’s diverse auction buyers.” There was no summer slump at the firm’s gallery auction on August 14 where a highlight was an American Art Nouveau lead glass lamp shade with base, attributed to Gorham Mfg Co. It sold for $7,200. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

Enneking Painting Leads Lots For

Blackwood/March

ESSEX, MASS. – “Fall Landscape,” an oil on canvas by John Joseph Enneking (1841-1916) sold for $2,952 at Blackwood/March Auctioneers’ August 21 sale. The painting measured 23½ by 29½ inches and had a label verso for Adelson Gallery. Enneking was among those early Boston artists dabbling in Impressionism that Warren Adelson of Adelson Galleries coveted leading into the Twentieth Century. The versatile artist painted across styles as he incorporated elements of Impressionism, Tonalism and Hudson River School into his landscape works. For information, www.blackwoodauction.com or 978-768-6943.

Dopey Cel Gets Serious Cash For Schultz

CLARENCE, N.Y. – An animated celluloid of Dopey from Disney’s 1937 musical fantasy film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sold for $3,075 at Schultz Auctioneers on August 19. The cel features the character mid-air with legs split while playing a cymbal. The frame is pencil signed “With Best Wishes / Walt Disney.” If Snow White’s revenue was adjusted for inflation, it would be the highest grossing animated film of all time. Dopey is a favored dwarf among the group and perhaps the most likeable. For information, www.schultzauctioneers.net or 716-407-3125.

Montgomery Charter Leads Pook’s

Photo & Ephemera Sale

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – Of the 514 lots offered in Pook & Pook’s August 18 Photography, Prints & Ephemera sale, it was a 1735 Montgomerie Charter of the City of New York that brought the most, $51,200 from a buyer in New York state bidding online. The disbound manuscript, which had been printed on the order of the mayor by John Peter Zenger, is considered one of Zenger’s most important documents. Printing of it was delayed due to his arrest, imprisonment and trial during which he was accused of libel. The document had been consigned by an old New York City collector who had worked with Pook & Pook before and had been estimated at $30/50,000. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Johnson Jersey Proves

Magic For Heritage

DALLAS – A 1980 Earvin “Magic” Johnson jersey, worn during the NBA finals that year and signed by the basketball great led Heritage Auctions’ August 22 Sports Memorabilia sale with a selling price of $1.5 million, the top lot of a sale that grossed more than $25 million. It beat out bats used by Babe Ruth and Pete Rose, Bill Russell’s rookie card and a pair of 1985 Michael Jordan Air Jordan sneakers. For information, www.ha.com.