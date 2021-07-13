Across The Block

A Virginia tall clock and an Ithaca regulator ensured that bidders timed their offers just right this week at Brunk and Schmitt Horan. Arts made strong showings with the late Joan Brownstein’s extensive ceramics collection and an abstract landscape by William Crozier. Read further to learn the bidding fate of a bronze antelope at Doyle and fine jewelry courtesy Kodner.



Virginia Tall Clock Stands Highest For Brunk

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Federal tall case clock with patriotic inlay, one of only four examples made by case maker John Brown (1761-1835) and the only known clock with works made in Wheeling, (now West) Va., by Samuel Martin (1768-1825), produced the top money at Brunk Auctions’ July 10 Premier Auction, selling for $223,700. The clock had come from the Marshall, Mo., estate of William Gordon Buckner (1934-2016) and likely descended in the Buckner family of Caroline County, Va. An estimate of $30/40,000 prompted considerable competition, with a private collector, bidding on the phone against seven other competitors. For information, 828-254-6846 or www.brunkauctions.com.



William Crozier Abstract Landscape Sizzles At Donny Malone Sale

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – While y’all were out watching fireworks shows, BBQing and such, Donny Malone was conducting a Summer Sizzler auction on July 5 featuring fresh merchandise handpicked from the Hudson Valley region and beyond. From Midcentury Modern to fine art and bronzes, there were lots of interesting items – the proverbial “something for everyone,” and all lots started at a $10 opening bid regardless of their value. Topping the sale was an abstract oil on canvas painting by William Crozier, “Stone Wall Sea Storm,” 1973, which rose to $5,000 on 41 bids. Signed, titled and dated on verso, it measured 18 by 24 inches. Crozier (1930-2011), active in the United States, Ireland, England and Scotland, is known for abstract landscapes, still life and figure painting. For information, 845-663-3037 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.



Oxblood Porcelain Vase Tops At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – Of the 280 diverse lots offered by Showplace Auctions on July 11, it was a Chinese sang de boeuf or oxblood red glazed porcelain vase that achieved $17,500, the top price of the sale. The vase, which was of squat bulbous form with tall neck, stood 12¾ inches tall and had been estimated at $1/2,000. It sold to a buyer in China bidding online. For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.



Armand Petersen’s Antelope Is Alert

NEW YORK CITY – Attributed to Armand Petersen (1891-1969), a bronze antelope measuring 9½ inches high leapt over its $1,500 high estimate to sell for $18,900 in Doyle’s online “Doyle At Home” sale June 30. The bronze bore a cast signature for Petersen and may have had a restored horn. Petersen, a sculptor of animals, pictured the antelope in a number of different forms in both youth and adult figures that are seen grazing, lying down or on alert. The entire sale would gross $408,372 for the firm, selling 88 percent by lot. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.



Topps Ken Dryden Rookie Card Tops Moggies Auction Service Sale

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – Sports and non-sports cards came up for bid at Moggies Auction Service on July 11, featuring a slew of collectibles such as a 1957 Topps Yankee’s Power Hitters Mantle-Berra, 1971-72 and a Topps Hockey Ken Dryden Rookie, among others. Leading the pack was the 1971-72 Topps Hockey Ken Dryden Rookie, which was bid to $283. For information 603-494-5964 or www.moggiesauction.com.



Brownstein’s ‘Song To Scheier’ Belts It Out

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. – The ceramics collection of the late antiques dealer Joan Brownstein sold at Rago Auctions July 9. The catalog numbered to 142 lots and featured a large assortment of examples from New Hampshire studio potters Edwin & Mary Scheier, as well as other ceramics Brownstein found notable, including Chinese examples. Among works by Scheier, a 22¼-inch-high glazed stoneware chalice sold for $20,000. The work dated to 1966 and featured the potter’s signature figures on rounded separate panels. The top lot from Brownstein’s collection was a sleeper, a $54,600 result for a Henan black-glazed and Russet-painted bottle vase that measured 10½ inches high. The auction house estimated it at $3/5,000 and dated it to the Song or Yuan dynasty. For information, www.ragoarts.com or 609-397-9374.



Ithaca Regulator Hangs High For Schmitt Horan

WINDHAM, N.H. – A “Regulator No. 1 Sweep” perpetual calendar hanging jeweler’s regulator by the Ithaca Clock Company sold for $10,625 at Schmitt Horan & Co’s July 10 sale. The auction house noted that the work with double dial needed restoration and some parts were absent. It dated to 1881. The Ithaca Clock Company is notable in that none of its original inventors were clock makers, yet the business would grow to employ more than 50 people in 1875, ten years after it was founded. Henry Horton invented the calendar mechanism and received a patent in 1865, the same year the company went to business. For information, www.schmitt-horan.com or 603-432-2237.



Fred Joaillier, Paris, Suite Makes Sweet Price At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Kodner Galleries conducted another of its estate jewelry, art and collectibles sale on July 7. The sale was led by a circa 1960 Fred Joaillier, Paris, diamond and 18K herringbone link necklace, bracelet and earrings suite with original receipts. The lot sold for $22,990. The firm, a French high jewelry brand, is named after the founder, Fred Samuel. Its first store opened in Paris in 1936 and became famous for jewels designed by Jean Cocteau and for its famous clients, like Marlène Dietrich and Grace Kelly. Movie buffs may remember that Fred Joaillier made the Pretty Woman necklace specifically for the film and star collection pendant and earrings for Dimitrios’ wife in the film Casino Royale. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.