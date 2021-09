The Across The Block column in our September 24 issue is a star-studded affair. From the bedecked “eyelet” uniform that Elvis wore for his Madison Square Garden appearances to the stibnite from the Wuning Mine that sold in Heritage’s single-owner mineral sale, our selection of notable results this week will leave you in a daze.

Rachel Davis Bidders Flood Estate Fountain

MEDINA, OHIO – Nearly 500 lots from the estates of Ross M. Trump and Edson J. Brown crossed the block in an onsite sale conducted by Rachel Davis Fine Art on August 28. Leading the sale was a three-tiered cast iron water fountain by J.W. Fiske, which sold for $25,000. The fountain, which measured 80 inches high, was estimated at $2/4,000, an estimate that generated considerable interest. Three out-of-state phone bidders gave a local buyer stiff competition but, in the end, the local bidder prevailed. For additional information, www.racheldavisfineart.com.

Bells & Whistles, Oh My!

MACON, GA. – Preston Evans conducted a two-day auction Labor Day weekend, September 3-4, liquidating the estate of his late longtime friend Kim Hammergren. A huge overflow of items, especially jukebox parts and accessories, were sold on Friday, and on Saturday, there was a selection of jukeboxes, Catalin and Bakelite radios from the 1930s-40s, coin-ops, Coca-Cola machines, cash registers, slot machines and arcade games. The large crop of vintage jukeboxes included an example of the Wurlitzer 950 – the “king of jukeboxes” – so rare that one rarely appears at auction. Leading the parade at $42,480, the 950 boasted the original grill in red cloth with silver glittered wheat sheaves embossed on the cloth. The original organ pipes were in formed plastic with poplar wood carved pipe bases. The central fluted glass tube conveyed the light from the selector box straight up, while the 1942 metal 24-selection coin-op selector box was illuminated inside. For information, 678-296-3326 or www.prestonopportunities.com.

Chagall Chicago Exhibition Poster Beats Estimate At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A two-session sale of antiques and accessories at Eldred’s on September 8-9 yielded a notable lot in the form of a Marc Chagall’s “Four Seasons Chicago 1974″ exhibition poster, which brought $3,250 against a $300/500 estimate. The lithograph was numbered 91/100 and signed in pencil lower right “Chagall.” It came to auction from a private Boston-area collection and went to a Midwestern buyer bidding on the phone. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Iconic American Form Triumphs For John Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – A Boston Chippendale mahogany blockfront chest of drawers that came to Nye & Company via a photo appraisal from a woman who inherited it topped the firm’s Chic and Antique Estate Treasures online auction September 8-9. Estimated at $8/12,000, it had several phone bidders as well as absentee bidding competition when bidding opened. It finally sold for $22,140 to a private collector in New York City who triumphed over other private collectors and trade competitors. For more information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.

Andrew Jones Gets Big Price For Small Pot

LOS ANGELES – A small Chinese porcelain brush pot from a Southern California private collection led Andrew Jones’ two-day 1,000 lot DTLA Collections and Estates September 8 & 10 when it sold for $30,000 against an estimate of $200/300. According to company vice president, Aileen Ward, the sale included a large array of Chinese porcelain, ceramics, textiles and scroll paintings that attracted “a host of international bidders.” An anonymous buyer had the top bid. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

Hilary Musser’s Bronze Dog Best In Show For Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. – On September 12, Kaminski Auctions sold nearly 200 lots from the collection of West Palm Beach, Fla., interior designer and developer, Hilary Musser. Leading the sale, and fetching $9,735, was a 29-inch-tall statue of a dog by sculptor Eric Berg (American, 1945-2020). An estimate of $5/7,000 brought out stiff competition among bidders, who chased it with an American buyer, bidding online, catching it in the end. For more information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Star Form Stibnite Brings Heavenly Price For Heritage

DALLAS – A stibnite from the Wuning Mine (Wuling Mine; Qingjiang Mine) sold for $50,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Treasures of China Fine Minerals Auction on September 2. The specimen includes roughly 15 primary crystals and a host of smaller ones radiating from a common point. It originally was sold by Daniel Trinchillo, who controlled and marketed the find with the piece initially going to collector Keith Proctor then ending up in the Hoppel Collection, where it was acquired for The Robert C. and Fallon B. Vaughn Fine Mineral Collection. For more information, www.ha.com.

Elvis’ Bejeweled Jumpsuit Ensemble Combines For $1 Million

AGOURA HILLS, CALIF.- Kruse GWS Auctions Inc sold Elvis’ iconic eyelet jumpsuit and cape for $1,012,500 on September 4. The jumpsuit hammered for $510,000 while the cape took $300,000. Both were worn for the performer’s Madison Square Garden concerts, some of the first live performances he ever sang in New York City and the first time a performer sold out four consecutive shows at the venue. He wore the jumpsuit again at the Garden in 1972. It last sold at auction in 1995. For more information, www.gwsauctions.com or 760-610-4175.

Hughie Lee-Smith Landscape Makes Market Appearance After 60 Years

DETROIT, MICH. – “Landscape,” a 24-by-26-inch oil on linen canvas by Hughie Lee-Smith (American, 1915-1999), hadn’t seen the market since it was exhibited at the Janet Nessler Gallery in 1962. It was sold at that show to a Michigan collector who held it close until DuMouchelles’ September 10 sale, where it sold for $15,860. Of the 1962 exhibition, Brian O’Doherty of the New York Times wrote, “He invites us to stand back and look over barren foregrounds of sand and water to a remote middle distance where most of the action takes place.” For more information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.