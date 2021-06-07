Across the Block

Baumann’s ‘Cordova Plaza’ Leads

Second Session Of Dealers’ Sale At Soulis

LONE JACK, MO. – In the firm’s second session from the collection of dealers Georgia and Jack Olsen – the founders of Kansas City’s American Legacy Gallery – Soulis Auctions unloaded more regionalist paintings and Midwest artists in its May 22 sale. A pencil signed woodblock print by Gustave Baumann (1881-1971) titled “Cordova Plaza” went out at $9,900. The work was published in an edition of 200 exclusively for members of The Woodcut Society in 1943. The sale featured prints by Grant Wood, John Steuart Curry, Gene Kloss, Martin Lewis and others. For more information, www.dirksoulisauctions.com or 816-697-3830.

Lichtenstein’s ‘Crying Girl,’

Once $10, Now $53,125

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – The Massachusetts consignor of “Crying Girl,” Roy Lichtenstein’s (1923-1997) 1963 offset lithograph, was all smiles after Skinner’s May 11 prints and photographs online sale when the work brought $53,125. It was published in an unknown edition size by Leo Castelli Gallery, printed by Colorcraft. Lichtenstein signed the full sheet, 17Ã¼ by 23Ã¼ inches, in pencil to the lower right. “Crying Girl” was likely produced for the artist’s second show at Leo Castelli Gallery and accounts note that it cost $10 at the time. His first show with Castelli, a year earlier, was sold out before opening. For information, www.skinnerinc.com or 508-970-3211.

Native American Collection A Success

At Schillaci & Shultis

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. – The Native American artifacts and vintage button sale on May 22, conducted by Schillaci & Shultis of Two Feathers Antiques & Auction Services, consisted of two collections containing together 140 lots. The sale was highly successful, said the firm, thanks to everyone’s interest and participation. Highlights included a DAG knife with bone and tack decorated handle, blade marked “I&H Sorby” (pictured) which brought $2,300; a pipe tomahawk with diagonally file banded handle, 27Ã½ inches long, going out at $1,600; an early quilled knife sheath with tin cone dangles, 15 inches long, earning $1,100; and vintage buttons, Kaleidoscopes, 42 total, realizing $300. The Native American Collection alone realized more than $40,000. For information, 518-766-3865.

Black Forest Deer Stand Out

At The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Among the diverse selection of furniture, paintings, silver, bronzes and more at The Auction Barn’s May 24 sale, a pair of Black Forest carved wood deer was a standout, rising from a $500/700 estimate to sell for $2,800. The tallest stood 31 inches high and the pair exhibited some old repairs, cracks and missing wood. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 203-313-0647.

Garand Gun Hits The Mark

At Brzostek’s Auction Service

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – It’s been busy at Brzostek’s Auction Service, but Mary House, who coordinates art, property, advertising and website maintenance was able to report on the firm’s May 16 sale, an auction for Dennis Swain, an antiques dealer for more than 25 years. It was a wide-ranging sale, filled with antiques and housewares and more than 30 guns starting at noon that day. The top lot was a 3M 1 Garand gun (#12 pictured at right) that sold for $2,145. For information, 315-678-2542.

Wesselmann Nude Dresses Up

Akiba Auction

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Tom Wesselmann’s (1931-2004) “Nude with Roses,” screenprint in colors with embossing on paper, realized $12,500 at Akiba Auctions’ May 27 sale. Ed. 47/75, the work was signed, numbered and dated in pencil lower right, with publisher’s blind stamp (Multiples. Styria Studio) and housed in museum glass and frame. For information, 305-632-5563 or www.akibaantiques.com.

Allegorical Angel Brings Sweet Price

At Amero Auctions

SARASOTA, FLA. – After energetic bidding from all over Europe, an allegorical figure of an angel holding a floral bouquet and bow, a stylized serpent by his side, quickly surpassed its $8/12,000 estimate to sell for $70,800 at Amero Auctions’ May 30 sale. Attributed to Carlo Dolci (Italian, 1616-1686), the 33Ã½-by-26Ã½-inch oil on canvas had no visible signature but carried typed provenance verso. It stated, “An original allegorical picture by the celebrated artist, Carlo Dolce (Dolci), painted about the year 1690 and purchased by Mr Pierson at Rome from a nobleman’s gallery where it had hung since it was painted.” For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.

At Blackwell Auctions,

Austrian Genre Painting Surprises

CLEARWATER, FLA. – The biggest surprise in Blackwell’s May 22 auction sold to an online buyer. It was an oil on canvas painting titled “A Snack in the Stable” by Edmund Adler (Austrian, 1876-1965). The starting bid for the 26Ã¾-by-21-5/8-inch work that was in very good condition was $2,000, its estimate was $4/8,000 and the final price hit $25,875. For information, 727-546-0200 or www.blackwellauctions.com.

Fabbi-lous Harem Painting

Tempts Brunk Bidders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Bidders at Brunk Auctions’ May 19 auction were tempted by Fabio Fabbi’s (Italian, 1861-1946), “The Harem Resting on the Terrace,” an oil on canvas from a private Florida collection that brought $123,000, several times its $35/55,000 estimate. Interest in the work, which measured 49 by 67-3/8 inches in a Greg Drinkwine Arts and Crafts-style giltwood frame, came from both American and international bidders; an international phone bidder placed the top bid. For information, 828-254-6846 or www.brunkauctions.com.