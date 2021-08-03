Across the Block

Notable lots that share the spotlight in our August 13, 2021 issue also share the fact that they all surpassed their expectations. A scrapbook of works by Paul Verlaine, compiled in 1896 by the artist’s friend, Emile Loubet and publisher Edouard Champion settled at five figures while a Nineteenth Century Meissen porcelain pâte-sur-pâte potpourri vase realized eight times its high estimate. Musical instruments share the block this week in the form of a vintage Martin M-38 acoustic guitar and Thormahlen harp. Bidders picked their poison at McMurray Auction as three label-only skull & cross bones bottles finished just north of $4,000. These and more will keep you well-primed for your next auction.



Verlaine Scrapbook Pastes Strong Result For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES – Andrew Jones Auctions closed the bidding book on a scrapbook of works by Paul Verlaine, compiled in 1896 by the artist’s friend, Emile Loubet, and publisher Edouard Champion at $55,000, selling it to a Swiss collector. Aileen Ward, Andrew Jones’ senior specialist, said it was “full of interesting and quirky notes, sketches and other works that appealed to collectors of French poetry as well as the Decadent and Symbolist movements.” For information, www.andrewjonesauctions.com or 213-748-8008.



Harp Brings Heavenly Price At Fox & Crane

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Fox & Crane’s online auction on July 17, offering ephemera, antiques and collectibles, was well received. Some of the highlights were a Thormahlen harp with Blue Heron custom case that was bid to $1,860 (shown) and four Francois Carre Sunburst armchairs that brought $1,320. The firm also offered Disney items, all of which brought premium prices. Fox & Crane’s next auction is scheduled for the early fall. For information, 845-234-0083 or www.foxandcraneonlineauctions.com.



Nothing Says ‘We Are The Champions’ Better Than A Trophy

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – That was the sentiment at Brzostek’s Auction Service on July 24 as a baseball champion trophy sold for $728. The trophy featured a suited up catcher in stance atop a baseball and on the base was a wreath-encircled reserve reading “Mercantile Baseball Champs/1924/R.Z. Spauldings Co./Baker Boys/M.O. Ainsley Mgr/ E.Casey Capt/ Won 16 Lost 2.” For information, www.brzostek.com or 315-678-2542.



Open Up & Say Ahh: Poison Bottles Show Their Power At McMurray Auction

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. – A lot of three label-only skull & cross bones poison bottles finished at $4,025 at McMurray’s July 24 auction. All were approximately 2 inches tall, clear bottles with partial contents in each, with skull and crossbones on each label. Their Powers & Weightman and Mallinekrodt labels were slightly faded. McMurray Auctions was established in September 1996 as a specialty auction house for drugstore/apothecary, patent medicine and advertising. The firm conducts absentee auctions with all the bidding done by phone, fax or emailing. For information, 607-775-5972 or email mcmurrayauctions@aol.com.



Martin M-38 Acoustic Guitar Gives Star Performance At Coyle’s Auction

MEDWAY, MASS. – A vintage Martin M-38 acoustic guitar brought top dollar at Coyle’s two-session estate antiques auction on July 27. Selling for $3,105, the guitar bore the serial number 414863. Martin M-38 uses Martin’s largest non-dreadnought body design, sometimes called the “0000” body because of its size and balanced shape. Martin’s M body draws from a guitar built for David Bromberg by Matt Umanov in the 1960s, which itself is a flat-top conversion of a Martin F-7, an archtop model built between 1935 and 1939, and from 1941 into 1942. The M-38 was built from 1977 to 1997, as the 0000-38 from 1997 to 1998, and again as the M-38 from 2007 to 2011. For information, www.coylesauction.com or 774-571-8263.



Indian School Scenes From Ramayana Lead Doyle At Home Sale

NEW YORK CITY – Late Nineteenth-early Twentieth Century Indian School scenes from the Ramayana led the Doyle at Home sale on July 29, rising from a $2/3,000 expectation to sell for $16,380. Depicted among the 12 scenes are battles between monkeys and demons; courtyards; bearers carrying a litter and Rama and Sita receiving a visit from a divine bird. The watercolors on paper with a site measurement of each 9¼ by 16½ inches were formerly in the collection of American philanthropist and collector Jayne Wrightsman (1919-2019), inheritance to the consignor. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doylenewyork.com.



Meissen Potpourri Vase Heats Up Skinner European Décor & Design Sale

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – One of the top lots in Skinner’s online European Décor & Design sale, which closed on July 29, was a Nineteenth Century Meissen porcelain pâte-sur-pâte potpourri vase and cover, which soared from its $1/2,000 estimate to close at $16,250 from a trade buyer. According to department director, Stuart Slavid, Meissen pâte-sur-pâte rarely shows up on the marketplace; he said the result was a surprise to the seller, who had inherited the piece. For more information, www.skinnerinc.com or 508-970-3211.



Early American Furniture Stands Tall At Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – A Queen Anne carved maple high chest of drawers, made by Reuben Ennis Sr and Richard Osgood in New Hampshire in 1869, inspired a bidding war between private and trade bidders online and on the phone when it crossed the block at Nye & Co., on July 21. The piece came from the Ohio and Florida collection of the late William and Linda Weimer and had been estimated at $5/8,000, but interest in the lot, which specialist Andrew Holter hoped was a sign of improvements in the market for early American furniture, pushed bidding to close at $14,760 from a phone bidder. For information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.



A Sphinx Surprise At Nathan Auctions

MANCHESTER VILLAGE, VT. – A Vienna cold-painted bronze of a sphinx by Franz Bergman led the 102-lot auction of silver and toys from the estate of Barbara Brewster at Nathan Auction & Real Estate’s July 26 sale. The bronze with original paint was split down the middle with hinges on both sides to reveal a gold-painted reclining nude woman inside. It measured only 5 inches long. The bronze is from the artist’s “Boudoir” series, signed with a B in a cartouche in order to obscure his identity amid the risqué subject. For information, www.nathanre.com or 802-362-3194.