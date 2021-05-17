Across The Block

Notable lots that share the spotlight in our May 28, 2021 issue lead with Fernando Zobel De Ayala’s “Primavera, Jucar,” an oil on linen, that topped Nadeau’s sale. At Cohasco, bidders read up on one of the earliest available printings of the final text of the Emancipation Proclamation. Meanwhile, a Civil War-era 34-star printed parade flag flew to a phone bidder at South Bay. These and more await the auction aficionado in you.



De Ayala Abstract Painting Ascends At Nadeau’s Auction Gallery

WINDSOR, CONN. – Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s May 1 sale of midcentury, contemporary and outdoor furniture was packed with 500 lots, and paintings and works on paper were part of the mix as well. Fernando Zobel De Ayala’s (Spanish-Filipino, 1924-1984), “Primavera, Jucar,” an oil on linen, led the sale, outperforming its $20/40,000 estimate to finish at $123,000. One factor propelling the 38-3/8-by-31½-inch painting to its final price was the fact that it was dated May 1984. Zobel passed away on June 2 of that year. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.



14K Bracelet Exudes Lucky Charm At Cordier Auction

HARRISBURG, PENN. – At Cordier Auctions & Appraisals’ May 2 coin, silver, stamp and jewelry auction, a 14K gold charms bracelet, 7½ inches long, with seven 14K charms charmed the bidders, going out at $1,440 against an $800-$1,200 estimate. A Christmas tree charm, bell, cuckoo clock, ewer, disc, bowl of fruit and a heart were among the lucky charms dangling from the bracelet. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.



Civil War Flag Flies High For South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. – One of the high-flying lots in South Bay Auctions’ May 1 sale was a Civil War-era 34-star printed parade flag that flew to more than ten times its high estimate. It was signed “Keech” and measured 15 inches high by 23 inches wide and had been consigned to the sale by a picker. A phone bidder took it to $7,200, one of the highest prices in the 250-lot sale. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.



Erzia Is Head Above Others At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – A carved hardwood bust of a woman by Russian artist Stepan Dmitrievich Erzia Nefyodov (1876-1959) sold for $31,250 in Auctions At Showplace’s May 9 sale. The work measured 19 inches high and came from the estate of Arnold Neustadter, who invented the Rolodex with Hildaur Neilson in 1956. Erzia is well-known for his figural work, a subject he took to an extreme when he proposed to Argentinian authorities a plan to blast entire mountains in the Andes into the likenesses of heroes of the Argentine War of Independence. For more information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.



Early Printing Of Emancipation Proclamation Takes $7,590 At Cohasco

YONKERS, N.Y. – An example of the earliest available printing of the final text of the Emancipation Proclamation Issued as General Orders No. 1 by the War Department on January 2, 1863, was a high-flier, realizing $7,590 at Cohasco’s mail/phone/fax auction of books, manuscripts and antiquarian collectibles that closed May 4. In the classic monograph Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, published 1950, historian Charles Eberstadt wrote, “The proclamation has been called by responsible persons one of the three great documents of world history, ranking with Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence….” “This lot, apart from its infrequency on the market, is newsworthy as the price fetched is more than twice that garnered by Christie’s in 2015 [$2,750],” said Robert Snyder of Cohasco. For information, 914-476-8500 or www.cohascodpc.com.



Rockport Art Association Auction Unfurls Strong Price For Gruppe

ROCKPORT, MASS. – Over the years, the Annual Art Auction, a major fundraiser for the Rockport Art Association & Museum (RAA&M), has become a highly anticipated event, attracting serious collectors throughout the United States, as well as those just starting an art collection. Live online from the RAA&M’s Hibbard Gallery, this year’s auction on May 1 featured works by master Cape Ann artists of the past. A highlight this year was “Smith’s Cove” by Emile Gruppé (1896-1978), an oil on canvas, 18 by 20 inches, which rose to $9,225. It’s a fine example of the artist’s work that shows adept knowledge of his subject coupled with his wonderful sense of design and rich sense of color. Emile Gruppé continually accentuated the light in his work, and this painting was created with the sun behind the artist’s shoulder, illuminating the subject with a full golden glow that emphasizes chroma. The focal point of this scene were boats at dock. Gruppé leads your eye throughout the composition with the line of design and then the bright light on the ship’s prow brings you back to the foreground. For information, 978-546-6604, ext 1002, or www.rockportartassn.org.



Steve Heller’s ‘Fabulous’ Dining Furniture Sets The Table At George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. – More than 470 lots of fresh antiques and estate merchandise, hand-picked from the Hudson Valley region crossed the block at George Cole’s May 8 sale. It was led by a five-piece dining set by Steve Heller that rose to $3,600. It’s called “Fabulous” furniture by the maker himself, who says on his web page, “I have been working in live edge, flitch-cut, freeform wood for more than four decades.” Heller works in maple, cherry and black walnut with trees he finds in the Hudson Valley. Included in the set was a table, 30½ inches high by 43½ inches wide by 75 inches long; a pair of benches, 3½ inches high by 67 inches long; and a pair of chairs, 43 inches high by 25½ inches wide. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.



Rare Yale Yearbook Flies Off Nest Egg’s Shelf

BERLIN, CONN. – The top lot in Nest Egg Auctions’ May 8 sale of Art, Antiques, Coins and Jewelry was an 1888 Yale University yearbook photo album signed by graduating student W.G. Bushnell, with photos by Pach Bros., of New York City. Sourced from a New Haven house cleanout, the yearbook included 72 cabinet photos and ten albumen photos, including one of the 1888 undefeated football team and its coach, Walter Camp. It sold for $4,613 to a collector “out West” who prevailed against private and trade bidders bidding online. For information, 203-630-1400 or www.nesteggauctions.com.



Ring’s The Bling Thing At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Estate jewelry, art and collectibles conspired to entice bidders to Kodner’s auction on May 12. Leading the lots was an EGL/UGS certified 7.01-carat oval brilliant cut fancy yellow diamond and 14K white gold ring that sold for $60,500. “It was also a great sale for Chinese porcelains from a Palm Beach estate,” said the firm’s Kevin Patrick Taylor, referencing two pairs of blue and white porcelain cups that each brought over $5,500. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.