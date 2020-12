Across The Block

Old Hickory Style Lounge Leans Back For Scott Daniel’s Auctions

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. – An Old Hickory styled split cane and hickory wood lounge with paddle arms sold for $1,783 at Scott Daniel’s Auction’s December 19 sale. The Year-End Auction pulled together 260 lots, including works from the Alex Shear collection, the John Novi collection from the Depuy Canal House and new works from Ava Rado, Michael Gray and Paul Mindell. For information, www.scottdanielsauction.com or 845-372-4787.

WWII Bomber Jacket Group Takes Fire At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – Billed as “the finest offering of an A-2 flight jacket that [the firm] has ever offered,” a World War II flight jacket and service memorabilia group sold for $8,913 in Milestone Auctions’ December 12 sale. The jacket is from the ship Cold Katy and features an hourglass design to the back composed of bombs, each element labeled with the location where the original owner, Sgt. Homer Gooding Jr, had dropped a bomb during his combat tenure. Gooding was a ball turret gunner in the 569th Bomb Squadron of the 390th Bomb Group. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.

Nancy Whorf Snow Scene Makes Flurries At Bakker

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. – An oil on panel by Nancy Whorf (1930-2009) surpassed its $3,000 high estimate to bring $34,375 in Bakker Auctions’ December 19 sale. The small work measured 9 by 12 inches and was titled “Ice House Beach,” centering on a snowy harbor scene with two figures, or a figure and an animal, at center. A Provincetown artist, Nancy Whorf began her career at age 14 decorating furniture for folk artist Peter Hunt, a medium she then explored in her own style for 20 years. For more information, www.bakkerproject.com or 508-413-9758.

Arts & Crafts Sconce Lights Up

For Carbone

BROOKLYN, CONN. – A hand-hammered candle sconce rose above its $300 high estimate to sell for $1,000 at Carbone & Sons’ December 18 auction. The sconce featured copper and possibly pewter as it rose to 14½ inches tall. A mark to the bottom featured an S inside of a C, a possible mark for The Craftsman Studios, an outfit that made decorative arts in the Arts and Crafts style from 1919 to 1948. For more information, 860-412-0486 or www.carbonesauctions.com.

Big League Chewing Gum Cards Hit Home Run At Keene

KEENE, N.H. – Seven baseball cards dating to the 1933 Big League Chewing Gum series popped for $1,416 at Keene Auctions on December 19. The ungraded cards, offered in one lot, featured Lou Gehrig, Charlie Grimm, Dib Williams, Frank Lefty O’Doul, Andy Cohen and Lou Fonseca. All had been trimmed and exhibited creases and rolled corners. For more information, 603-352-5252.

Chinese Painting Album

Brings Immortal Price

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Soaring well beyond its $200-$1,000 estimate at Anders Auction, Inc., was a Chinese Eight Immortals painting album that brought $50,000 when it crossed the block on December 18, day one of the firm’s Asian Works of Art Winter Auction. Measuring just 11¾ by 7½ inches, it saw considerable competition and received 77 bidding increments. It was the top lot of 376 offered. For information, 917-346-6424 or www.andersauction.com.

White Jade Vase Squares Lead

For Livingston

EDISON, N.J. – Leading the December Asian Antique and Art Sale conducted by Livingston Auction, Inc., on December 19 was a Chinese white jade square vase, which sold for $34,375. Standing slightly more than a foot tall at 13½ inches, the vase came with a fitted and lined case. Estimated at $4/6,000, it was one of the top selling prices of the nearly 400-lot sale and took 46 increments to finally sell. For information, 609-216-0039.

Skyscraper Shaker Mixes It Up For Oakridge Auction Gallery

ASHBURN, VA. – A top seller in Oakridge Auction Gallery’s 332-lot “Winter Art, Antiques & Silver” sale on December 12 was a Louis W. Rice (American, 1872-1933) silverplated Art Deco cocktail shaker that realized $6,080. The square-bodied shaker was made by Bernard Rice’s Sons, Inc., in the Apollo Studio line. It measured 11¼ inches tall, 7½ inches square and came from an estate in West Virginia. According to the catalog, it related to one that sold at Rago Auctions in 2019 and one that sold at Treadway Toomey Auctions in 2011. It had been estimated at $2,5/4,000. For information, 888-349-9910 or www.oakridgeauctiongallery.com.

Minton Majolica Vase Monkeys Around For Alex Cooper

TOWSON, MD.- Selling for $4,920 in Alex Cooper’s December 19 sale was this Minton majolica monkey and bamboo vase. Measuring 8 inches high, the piece dates to circa 1865 and features a bamboo stump with two playful monkeys around it. The auction house noted that it was in fine condition without repairs or cracks and was purchased from Charles Washburne, a noted majolica dealer. For more information, www.alexcooper.com or 410-828-4838.