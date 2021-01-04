Across The Block

Dunand Low Table Brings High Price For Hudson Valley

BEACON, N.Y. – Early expectations were that a French Art Deco low table by Jean Dunand with eggshell lacquer would be one of the top lots in Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ January 1 sale and it did not disappoint. Sold from a Westchester, N.Y., estate without a reserve, the table was related to an example illustrated in Felix Marcilhac’s Jean Dunand His Life and Works. Signed and in original condition, the table saw heated competition, finally selling to an online bidder for $42,500. It was the top price realized in a sale of 413 lots that business manager, Theo De Haas said had a record 11,000 approved bidders. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Abstract Piece By Conrad Marca-Relli Surprises To $20,000 At Roland NY

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – “People love the New Year’s auction, and this was no exception,” said Roland NY’s president Sal Trupiano about the firm’s January 2 sale. “We broke our previous record set in December with our highest grossing sale in the last 12 months. We had some great consignments that included fine art, jewelry and carpets.” The surprise of the auction was a framed steel collage-style work by Conrad Marca-Relli (American, 1913-2000) that opened at $175 and soared 20 bids later to $20,000. “The artist brings as low as $200 and up to $100,000,” said Trupiano. “We estimated this at $300/400 since it was found in a closet in the consignor’s house and they knew nothing about it. Needless to say, they fell out of their seat at the auction!” For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Modern Belgian Artist’s Works Do Well At Lotus International

GUILFORD, CONN. – On December 13, Lotus International Auctions offered 410 items in an online sale, including several fine art pieces by Jean-Michel Folon (1934-2005), Harry Hoffman, A.C. Goodwin and many other artists. An untitled watercolor by Folon, 15Ã½ by 21 inches (shown), sold for $7,500, while three other watercolors of his sold for $6,875, $6,875 and $3,125. At the firm’s next sale in February, there will be a large number of Folon’s lithographs, etchings and aquatints, plus one unusual double-sided light sculpture. For information, 203-689-5062 or www.lotusauctions.com.

Chinese Blue & White Rug Brings Top Price For State Line

CANAAN, CONN. – An antique Chinese blue and white rug that measured 8 by 9Ã½ feet topped the January 10 sale conducted by State Line Auctions and sold for $1,180 to a dealer. The rug was one of nearly 500 lots of estate furnishings from three estates that included iron garden ornaments, toy trucks and trains, other Oriental carpets and a rock collection. It had been estimated at $300/500. For information, 860-453-4370.

Limited Edition Karimoku Wood KAWS Companion Leads Heritage Urban Art Sale

DALLAS – Standing tallest at Heritage Auctions’ Urban Art Monthly Online sale that closed January 6 was a Karimoku wood version of “Companion,” done in 2011 by contemporary international pop artist KAWS (b 1974), which stood 10Ã½ inches and sold for $125,000. The limited edition, which was produced by Medicom Toy and Original Fake, Tokyo, numbered #11/100 and accounted for about one-sixth of the $775,000 sale total. It was accompanied by its original box and had come from an “important private collection.” For more information, www.ha.com.

Matisse Work Leans Back For Six Figures At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – An ink on paper by Henri Matisse (French, 1869-1954) sold for $108,000 at Clarke Auction Gallery’s January 10 sale. Titled “Odalisque on a Striped Chair,” the circa 1925-26 work had a Pace Prints gallery label verso and had been authenticated by Matisse expert and archivist Wanda de Guebriant in 1993. It measured 9 by 11Ã¾ inches and came from an Upper East Side collection. For more information, www.clarkeny.com.

Carved Game Wall Trophies Catch Good Price At George Cole Auction

RED HOOK, N.Y. – A pair of Nineteenth Century carved walnut trophy swags of fish and fowl went out at $6,190, a premium over their $1,2/1,400 estimate at George Cole’s January 9 auction. The trophy swags, which measured 37 by 21Ã½ inches each, snared 28 bids on their way to the final price. For information, 845-758-9114 or www.georgecoleauctions.com.

I Do, I Do, I Do: Wedding Band Collection Sells At White’s

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. – A collection of 33 gold wedding bands sold for $5,500 at White’s Auctions’ January 10 sale. The rings came in various sizes and designs. Altogether the group weighed 96.2 dwt with varying metal grades. Many featured inscriptions to the inner band. For more information, www.whitesauctions.com or 508-947-9281.

X-Men Vanquish Estimates At Moggie’s Comic Book Extravaganza

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – At Moggie’s CGC graded and non-graded comic book extravaganza auction on January 10, five X-Men comics, specifically issues 108, 137, 166, 175 and Giant 1, all exhibiting light wear, overcame their collective $30/60 estimate to command $1,538. The X-Men are a team of fictional mutant superheroes appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. For information, 603-494-5964 or www.moggiesauction.com.