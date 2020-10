Notable sales found in our October 30, 2020, issue are not for the faint-of-bidding heart. A 25.23-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring neared the million dollar mark, taking top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ October 4-5 jewelry sale. “Happy Days,” a 1961 painting by Grandma Moses, painted at 101 years of age, sold in the high five figures at Swann Galleries, while a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R-001 rose gold watch ticked to more than $72,000 at Kodner Galleries. Read on to learn the fate of other recent lots, including a 1960 Ford Thunderbird that rolled across Bill Smith’s block in New Hampshire.



Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond Ring Sparkles For Heritage

DALLAS – A 25.23-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond, diamond, platinum and gold ring sold for $975,000, taking top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ October 4-5 jewelry sale, where it had been an early favorite for the top price. Consigned from a private European collector, the center stone was flanked by trapezoid brilliant-cut diamonds with a combined weight of approximately 2.50 carats, set in platinum and 18K gold. A GIA report, dated August 12, 2019, stated “Natural, Fancy Vivid Yellow, Even color, VVS2 clarity” accompanied the center stone. “It’s unusual to find a diamond this large, let alone one with such intense color and high clarity. This is quite rare on all three levels,” Heritage Auctions jewelry senior director Jill Burgum said. The ring received nearly 8,800 page-views, no doubt in part from its $1/1.5 million estimate. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.



Great Timing! Patek Philippe Watches Clock Lead At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – One of the top lots in Kodner Galleries’ October 7 auction of estate jewelry, art and collectibles was a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R-001 rose gold watch with leather strap, black/brown dial, an automatic self-winding movement and Patek Philippe box. Consigned from a local seller, the watch had a timely estimate of $50/70,000 and realized $72,600 from a phone bidder in the United States who prevailed against online competition. It and another Patek Philippe watch took the top two spots in the sale, which found buyers for more than 80 percent of the 305 lots on offer. For information, 954-906-4517 or www.kodner.com.



1960 Ford Thunderbird Leads Parade Of Vintage Vehicles

BARTLETT, N.H. – Having sold their property “Bear Creek,” Mr and Mrs Austin Ferland commissioned Plainfield, N.H.-based auctioneer Bill Smith to sell their collection of vintage vehicles at auction. The onsite auction conducted with phone, absentee an online bidding offered a diverse array of unique cars, from antique to modern, with many convertibles. Among the 15 vehicles featured, a 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible led the way, the buyer paying $32,450 for the cool ride home. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.



Grandma Moses’ ‘Happy Days’ Brings $81,250 At Swann American Art Sale

NEW YORK CITY – Swann Galleries opened the fall 2020 season with a whirlwind sale of American art on September 17. “We were delighted to start the fall season at Swann with our American art sale that brought strong prices from Nineteenth Century artists, such as Severin Roesen and Alfred Thompson Bricher, alongside Modernists like Marsden Hartley and Emil Bisttram,” noted Todd Weyman, a vice president for the house and specialist for the sale. The auction brought in more than $1 million and saw 15 new artist records set. The sale was led by Anna Mary Robertson (Grandma) Moses with “Happy Days,” a 1961 oil on Masonite painting depicting a scene typical of Moses’ style, a rural family working on their farm. The painting was completed by Moses at 101 years of age, and was won by an institution for $81,250. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.



At Schmidt’s Sale, It Was ‘Fall Ahead’ For Vienna Wall Clock

YPSILANTI, MICH. – Schmidt Antiques’ fall antique clock and watch auction on October 10 was chockful of items from estates and private collections in Michigan, Ohio and Alabama. Among the sale’s highlights were two notable lots, a Nineteenth Century four-dial Vienna Regulator wall clock with day, month and date by Heinfich Fischer (shown) sold for $11,250. A mid-Nineteenth Century “Timby Solar Timepiece” by Lewis E. Whiting, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., one of two rare solar shelf clocks to be offered, fired up a $5,000 final price. For information, 734-434-2660 or www.schmidtsantiques.com.



World War II Submarine Badge Collection Pins Top Price At Ingraham & Co.

COVENTRY, CONN. – Early birds flock to Ingraham & Co.’s Sunday morning estates auctions for the treasures that are offered at the 10:30 session. The regular auction follows, and on October 11, the sale was led by a World War II Submarine USS Ray badge and pin lot that took $725. Two submarines of the United States Navy have borne the name USS Ray, named in honor of the ray, a fish characterized by a flat body, large pectoral fins and a whiplike tail. USS Ray (SS-271) was a Gato-class submarine commissioned in 1943 and struck in 1960. USS Ray (SSN-653) was a Sturgeon-class submarine commissioned in 1967 and struck in 1993. For information, 860-742-5345.



Contemporary Home Furnishings Collection Led By 12 Francis Elkins Brown Armchairs

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – Nye & Company Auctioneers’ online-only Estate Treasures auction on October 14 offered a variety of fine and decorative arts. Among a selection of contemporary collections was a group of home furnishings being sold from a private East Coast collection, led by 12 Francis Elkins Brown lacquer armchairs fetching $42,240. The chairs (three shown here) featured maple frames and removable white leather seats. Each was 38½ inches high by 24¼ inches width over arms. For information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.



It’s ‘Happy Days’ At Paul McInnis Sale of Coca-Cola & Rock ‘N’ Roll Collections

MERRIMACK, N.H. – An extensive vinyl record album collection and Coca-Cola memorabilia were sold at auction by Paul McInnis, with bidding ending October 14. A couple from Merrimack, selling their home and downsizing, had amassed a collection of more than 2,000 vinyl records, along with a collection of 45s, thanks to the husband’s career as a well-known disc jockey in the Boston area. Part of the collection included several Beatles albums, which were still sealed, making them more desirable. The couple started collecting Coca-Cola advertising memorabilia 50 years ago, and their collection included some examples of porcelain painted and pressed steel signs, serving trays, clocks, thermometers and more. Fetching $3,306 was a Coca-Cola fountain service sign, while the rock ‘n’ roll record collection brought $13,200. For further information, 603-964-1301.



Manoucher Yektai Portrait Work Flashes At Concept Art Gallery

PITTSBURGH, PENN. – An oil on canvas by Iranian-American artist Manoucher Yektai was the top lot at Concept Art Gallery’s October 10 sale when it sold above estimate for $81,250. “Pat #3″ measured 57½ by 44½ inches and came to sale from a western Pennsylvania corporate collection. Yektai solidified his status in the United States when he was represented by Poindexter Gallery, from where this work had provenance. Famed gallerist Leo Castelli was also a proponent of the artist and introduced him to Mark Rothko and others. For more information, www.conceptgallery.com or 412-242-9200.