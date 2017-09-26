Across The Block

Winter Painting Heats Up Block

At Carlsen Gallery

GREENVILLE, N.Y. – Carlsen Gallery’s top lot on September 17 was an oil on canvas, “Winter In The Catskills,” signed Paul Sawyier, that measured 20 by 24 inches. It sold for $18,720. For information, www.carlsengallery.com or 518-634-2466.

Nimba Headdress Tops Selkirk’s

African/Ethnographic Auction

ST LOUIS – Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers’ African and ethnographic auction on September 16 was led by a Nimba headdress, Guinea/Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, Baga (Bagga) people. The carved wood Nimba (D’mba) mask represents the “Mother of Fertility” and measures 45 by 33 by 8 inches. It realized $1,920. For information, www.selkirkauctions.com or 314-696-9041.

Bidder Has Designs On Louis Vuitton Trunk

LINDEN, N.J. – Time & Again Auction Gallery sold a Louis Vuitton trunk September 14, the second day of a two-day back-to-school estates auction. The trunk, having wood straps and old stickers and coming out of the collection of a New York designer, made estimate, finishing at $4,960. For information, www.timeandagain galleries.com or 908-862-0200.

‘Walking Woman’ Sculpture Goes Far At Roland’s Auction

NEW YORK CITY – An Alexander Archipenko “Walking Woman” polychromed terracotta sculpture of an abstract female silhouette against a textured brown ground, circa 1951, brought $17,500 at Roland New York, making it the highest-selling lot in its estates auction on September 16. The piece stands 25Ã¾ inches tall. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.

Guy Wiggins Oil Depicts Peaceful

Snow In The Busy City

DETROIT – A signature Guy Wiggins oil on canvas Manhattan snow scene titled “Midtown Winter” left the room for $39,680 at DuMouchelle’s September 15-17 sale. The 16-by-12-inch work featured a street view of Manhattan’s high-rise buildings, American flags flying from the corner of all of them through a peaceful, white snowfall, and a foot of snow visible on every taxi and car idling on the street. The work showed no condition issues and came from a Dallas estate. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Finnish Art Glass Shatters

Estimate At Briggs

GARNET VALLEY, PENN. – Bidding began at $70 for an art glass bowl by Finnish artist Oiva Toikka, but did not settle until it surpassed the high estimate by a large margin, landing at $9,225 in Briggs Auctions’ September 15 sale. The 11Ã½-inch-high bowl featured a yellow body with three protrusions rising off the rim in clear, amber and black glass. The work was signed on the bottom and executed at the Nuutajarvi Notsjo glassworks. For information, www.briggsauction.com or 610-566-3138.

Rare Flask With 13-Star Flag Impresses At Heckler Auction

WOODSTOCK VALLEY, CONN. – A rare and highly desirable 13-star flag “New Granite Glass Works / Stoddard / N.H.” historical flask from New Granite Glass Works, Stoddard, N.H., circa 1860, rose to $17,550 at Norman C. Heckler & Company’s Premier Auction 154, which opened on September 4 and closed September 13. In a yellow amber with an olive tone, the flask was formerly in the Timothy and Christine Hill collection. For information, 860-974-1634 or www.heckler.com.

At Kaminski Sale, Pearl Necklace,

Wayland Porcelain Collection Lead The Way

BEVERLY, MASS. – Commissioned to auction a group of Asian antiques from a Wayland, Mass., collector, Kaminski on September 17 recorded as its top lot from the collection, a rare Chinese famille rose vase, which sold for $22,800. The top lot of the overall sale was a pearl necklace that took $27,600. For information, 978-9276-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com

English Double-Barrel Shotgun

Triggers Winning Bid At Bruneau

CRANSTON, R.I. – A Westley Richards single-trigger double-barrel shotgun from England, circa 1915, more than doubled its high estimate to achieve $12,500 at a two-session antiques, fine art, Asian and firearms auction conducted by Bruneau Auctioneers on September 14-15. Manufactured by Westley Richards, London, serial number 17261, the shotgun’s breech is ornately engraved with stylized tendrils around panels of game birds. The trigger guard is decorated with a stylized gold inlaid “A.” The gun, with barrels measuring 28 inches, and having an overall length of 44Ã¼ inches, possesses a figured walnut stock. An untouched survivor, the gun, according to Bruneau, will need to be professionally cleaned. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.

Cartier Cocktail Shaker Stirs Up $6,600 Bid At

Thos Cornell Galleries

BELLPORT, N.Y. – Thos Cornell Galleries eclectic estate auction on September 16 served up a variety of Eighteenth to Twentieth Century French, English, American and midcentury furniture, decorations and accessories. It was an accessory, in fact, that led the day – a Cartier sterling silver cocktail shaker, 11Ã¼ inches high, that sold for $6,600. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.thoscornellauctions.com.

Lamps Beat Expectations At Coyle’s Auction

BELLINGHAM, MASS. – On September 12, Coyle’s Auction conducted a two-session auction of fine art and estate lots. Something of a sleeper, a pair of 12-inch enameled cloisonnÃ© lamps sold for $4,255. The pair came from a Boston-area estate and the auctioneer thought they might sell for around $1,000, according to Nancy E. Wyman, auction coordinator at Coyle’s. For information, 774-571-8263 or www.coylesauction.com.