Across The Block

Notable sales found in our October 9, 2020 issue include a woodcut on paper by Blanche Lazzell titled “The Monongahela II” and an Art Deco Després ring that spurred 45 bids to drive the final price 15 times over its estimate at Cordier. Meanwhile, a canary-colored Boston & Sandwich Co., Star/Triple Dolphin crossed Jeff Evans’ block as “one of the most important examples of early American glass known.” Read on to discover the results of this sale and others.



Lazzell River Scene Woodcut Doubles Estimate For DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. – A woodcut on paper by American artist Blanche Lazzell (1878-1956) titled “The Monongahela II” sold for $39,650, nearly double the estimate, at DuMouchelles’ September 24-25 sale. The Monongahela River extends 130 miles from north of Pittsburgh, Penn., down into West Virginia. Lazzell was born in a small farming community in Maidsville, W.Va., which borders the river. She would travel and study in Europe, though the largest influence on her work came from her time in Provincetown, Mass. This West Virginia scene is among the works that relate principally to her upbringing and early life. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.



Peter Pan Model Radio Flies At Hartzell’s

BANGOR, PENN. – A Peter Pan model tabletop radio produced by Jackson-Bell was among the top lots at Hartzell Auction Gallery’s September 14 sale when it brought $861. The model measured 12¼ inches high and came from a lifetime collection of antique radios, telephones, phonographs and clocks. Jackson-Bell made the Peter Pan radio in a number of different variations. For information, www.hartzellsauction.com or 610-588-5831.



Double-Die Strike Cent Brings Pretty Penny At Douglas

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MASS. – A rare 1955 Lincoln wheat cent with double die strike exponentially beat its face value at Douglas Auctioneers’ September 18 sale, finishing at $1,200. If numismatists and non-collectors alike are asked what is the most famous error or variety of American coin, odds are the 1955 doubled die obverse would be among the first mentioned. When the dies for the 1955 cents were being produced, one was given two blows from the hub, but the second blow was out of register, causing the devices to show up as two distinct impressions, most plain in the lettering and date. Despite the clear doubling on the die, it went unnoticed and the coins were pressed into service. For information, www.douglasauctioneers.com or 413-665-2877.



Ship Comes In For Bill Spicer’s Delayed Auction

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Was it worth the wait? Bill Spicer thinks so. His September 23 auction, postponed since last March due to COVID-19, was a successful affair, well attended under tents outside the Washington Lodge Masonic Temple with everyone wearing masks and social distancing precautions in place. “There were a lot of country items,” said Spicer, who started down the auctioneering path some 40 years ago. “Toys, coins, sterling and especially dolls did very well.” The top lot in the sale was an oil on canvas painting of a ship by George Curtis, which sold for $3,360. The firm’s next sale is set for October 14. For information, 401-265-5104 or www.billspicerauction.com.



Nevelson’s ‘Double Imagery’ Litho Shares Heritage Print Sale Honors

DALLAS & ONLINE – Louise Nevelson’s (1899-1988) 1967 lithograph in colors on wove paper, titled “Double Imagery,” was one of two lots to achieve the top price of $5,750 in Heritage Auctions monthly online prints and multiples sale that ended on September 16. The work, the first from an edition of 20, had a print grade of 10/10 and 605 page views; it shared the top-lot honors with another lithograph, “Pyramid,” by Agnes C. Denes (b 1938). The sale realized a total of $145,074. For information, www.ha.com.



Art Deco Després Ring Flashes At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. – A ring by renowned Twentieth Century French jewelry maker Jean Després topped the block at Cordier Auctions on September 26 when it sold for $12,000. The ring was made in .800 silver and 14K gold with coral and black enamel in an Art Deco design. The ring logged 45 bids over its $800 estimate before it sold. For information, www.cordierauction.com or 717-731-8662.



Sandwich Star/Triple Dolphin Compote Shines For Jeff Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Auctioneer Jeff Evans said only a few colorless examples of the pressed Boston & Sandwich Co., Star/Triple Dolphin compote are known, but the canary colored example in his September 25-26 sale seemed to be unique. The compote, circa 1850-70 and measuring 11¾ inches diameter, sold between estimate for $2,749. It was discovered in a Reading, Penn., home in 1970 before it entered the collections of dealer Richard “Dick” Adams, Larry and Sandy Mackle and finally the collection of the late Alexander Hierholzer (Holt) and Harry Saunders, Philadelphia. Evans wrote, “This compote remains one of the most important examples of early American glass known.” For information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.



George IV Partners’ Writing Table Draws Bids For Nadeau

WINDSOR, CONN. – The centerpiece for any home office, a George IV-style mahogany partners’ writing table was the top draw at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s September 26 sale when it sold for $5,490. The table with leather top on turned and reeded legs featured three drawers on each of its longest sides and logged 19 bids. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.



Sol LeWitt Print Suite Stars At Skinner

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. -At Skinner’s online auction of American and European works of art that closed on September 25, Sol LeWitt’s (American, 1928-2007) “The Suite Double Stars,” 1983, edition of 25 plus proofs, sold for $21,250. Published by Crown Point Press, Oakland, Calif., all seven were signed and numbered “LeWitt 21/25″ in pencil lower right. The color aquatints with etching on paper had plate sizes of 12 by 24 inches. For information, 617-350-5400 or www.skinnerinc.com.