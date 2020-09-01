Across The Block

Intro



Yosemite Landscape Tempts Amero’s Bidders

SARASOTA, FLA. – Topping Amero Auctions’ August 16 “A Summer to Remember Antiques and Fine Arts Auction” was a memorable lot indeed. Bringing $43,050 from a private collector in the United States was a large painting of Yosemite with figures by Thomas Hill (American, 1829-1908). The oil on canvas work, which was dated 1903, measured 26 by 54 inches and had been estimated at $6/8,000, saw competition from phone and online bidders. For information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.



Modern Art Pops At The Benefit Shop’s Red Carpet Sale

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – A Robert Motherwell (1915-1991) signed acrylic on paper soared to more than eight times its high estimate at The Benefit Shop Foundation’s August 26 Red Carpet auction. A buyer new to the auction house took it with a bid of $8,960. Motherwell’s signature initials, “RM,” were in the lower right corner along with the title of the 30-by-38-inch piece – Untitled Abstract – the subject, an abstract scene in yellow beige and black with large scattered brushstrokes, matted in black and housed in a giltwood frame. Motherwell was an American abstract expressionist painter, printmaker and editor. He was one of the youngest of the New York School, which also included Philip Guston, Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. Not far behind at $7,040 against a $100/500 estimate was a signed watercolor on paper after Wayne Thiebaud, a phalanx of oversaturated candy apples, with a signature in the lower right corner that reads “Thiebaud.” It measured 7 inches tall by 10 inches wide and was not framed. For information, www.thebenefitshop.org or 914-864-0707.



Not Bad For A Daily: Universal Geneve Watch Ticks To Top At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. – A Universal Geneve Aero-Compax wristwatch was the top lot at Cordier Auctions’ August 30 Coins, Silver, Stamps and Jewelry Auction when it sold for $4,680. The watch started bidding at $20 on a $40/60 estimate. The watch was in running condition though the face featured heavy scratching or crazing, the lower dial hand was dismantled but present and the buttons were gummed up. For information, www.cordierauction.com or 717-731-8662.



Vintage Diamond Engagement Ring Claims Marquee Lot For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Bidders saw beauty in a vintage 6.75-carat marquise cut diamond on a platinum and 18K yellow gold ring as the piece was bid up to $40,460 in Kodner Galleries’ August 26 sale. The central marquise cut diamond was L-M color and VS2 clarity. It was flanked by two baguette cut diamonds at 0.65 carats of E-F color and VVS2-CS1 clarity. For more information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.



German Doll Leads Betty Sparks Collection At Rick Opfer

TIMONIUM, MD. – The toy and doll collection of Betty J. Sparks was offered at Rick Opfer Auctioneering August 27, with the top lot found in an unclothed bisque head doll that rose above its $100/200 estimate to sell for $2,583. The doll was marked on the back of its head “C. & O.D. / Germany” for the company Cuno & Otto Dressel. It had some paint wear and one finger missing. All but one lot sold in the 503-lot auction, which produced a number of other results for French dolls and bears. For more information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.



Jordan Rookie Card Dunks For Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – Continuing the recent trend of Michael Jordan memorabilia at auction, the basketball legend’s rookie card sold for $5,400 at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ August 29 Sports Memorabilia and Rarities sale. The card dated to 1986-87 and was released by Fleer, PSA graded 8. The auction house wrote, “This 86-87 Fleer basketball issue is extremely condition-sensitive due to its blue and red flush to the border design. This example is pack fresh with four razor-sharp corners, super bright colors, a flawless image, and nicely centered and clean reverse.” For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com or 914-882-7356.



Korean Portrait Awakens At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y.- A Korean ancestral portrait rose above its $150/200 estimate to sell for $8,850 in Copake Auction Inc.’s August 29 sale. Fifty-four bids were logged on the portrait of a scholar, which measured 41½ by 21 inches in frame. Auctioneer Seth Fallon said the portrait came from a New York City collector who owned it for many years. The winning bid was logged to the phones. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.



Nieto’s Cheyenne Presides Over Heritage’s Art of the West Sale

DALLAS – Topping about 150 lots offered by Heritage Auctions in a month-long online only ‘Art of the West’ sale that closed August 21 was John Nieto’s (American, 1936-2018), “Cheyenne” from 1993, which achieved $22,500 of a sale that totaled $397,317. The work, which was in acrylic on canvas and measured 44 by 40 inches, received 25 bids and nearly 1,100 pageviews. For more information, www.ha.com.



State Of Maine Chest Makes A Statement At Farrin’s

RANDOLPH, MAINE -Farrin’s Country Auctions, a family operated business, conducts bi-monthly auctions at its gallery located at 36 Water Street. Co-owner Rusty Farrin said the firm’s most recent sale on August 30 was successful, with a Sheraton miniature chest in the best red surface pulling in $5,750. For information, 800-474-2507, 207-582-1455 or www.farrinsauctions.com.