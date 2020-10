Lichtenstein Mosaic Tabletop Heads

Neue Auctions

BEACHWOOD, OHIO – Topping Neue Auctions’ 432-lot September Fine Art & Fine Antiques Auction on September 26 was a 1950 mosaic tile tabletop by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) that achieved $36,900. Estimated at $30/50,000, it sold to a London buyer bidding on the phone who prevailed against underbidder competition online and on the phone. The top, which measured 14½ by 16¼ inches, was not attached to a base and had come from a private collection in Cleveland, where it had been acquired from the artist. It is included in the Roy Lichtenstein online catalogue raisonné.

For information, www.neueauctions.com or 216-245-6707.

Large Bookcase Gets Tall Price For

Public Sale Auction

HUDSON, N.Y. – A breakfront bookcase cabinet that measured 90 inches tall and 103 inches wide brought the highest price when it crossed the block at Public Sale Auctions’ “Eclectic, Modern & More” sale on September 26. The piece, which had come from the Vincent Mulford estate, had some broken glass panels and had been estimated at $500-$1,000. Bidding on the lot opened at $200 but after heated competitive bidding that took 43 increments, it finally sold for $3,335 to local antique dealer James Gottlieb on the phone against online bidders. After the sale, auction house co-owner Tarah Gay said Gottlieb had always loved the piece.

For information, www.public-sale.com or 518-966-7253.

Running Deer Weathervane Leaps At Hap Moore

YORK, MAINE – A 27-inch-long gilded running deer weathervane was the top lot at Hap Moore Antiques Auctions’ September 26 sale when it sold for $9,775. The example had come from a private collection in Connecticut. “It was an early vane in perfect condition,” Moore said. “It had an old gilt surface. There was a lot of interest in it, including left and phone bids.” Moore said the weathervane sold to a dealer. For more information. www.hapmoore.com or 207-363-6373.

Tiffany Chandelier From Tavern On The Green Lights Up Benefit Shop Sale

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – When the Benefit Shop Foundation conducted its Red Carpet Auction on September 30, the star of the show was a Tiffany chandelier that swung to $25,600. This Art Nouveau-style Tiffany hanging lamp once lit the interior of the Tavern on The Green, a famous landmark restaurant in New York City whose contents were auctioned in 2012 by Guernsey’s auction house. The circular ceiling lamp was crafted from Tiffany workshop glass, including square frogs’ back jewels, opalescent glass and marbleized glass, the design incorporating geometric bands and oval cartouches with tiny pink flowers. It was the eighth of 13 pendant shades that hung in Tavern on The Green’s north corridor. It was created approximately 30 years ago, specifically designed for a Warner Brothers executive and was purchased by a television celebrity for his Greenwich, Conn., home where it hung in his pub room. Now it’s going to a private collector in Houston, Texas. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org/

More Than Just Peanuts! Easter Beagle Dances In Heritage European Comics Sale

DALLAS – Topping Heritage Auctions’ October 4 European Comic sale was an original Peanuts Sunday comic strip, drawn by Charles Schulz and dated 4-14-68 that depicted Snoopy as the Easter Beagle that fetched $62,500. The lot attracted nearly 1,600-page views and saw competition online and on the phones. Other notable results include an Alex Raymond original Sunday comic strip “Flash Gordon and Jungle Jim,” dated 8-12-40, which made $42,500 after more than 2,100-page views. The sale totaled $1,596,346. For information, www.ha.com.

CIA Agent’s Chinese Scroll Gallops To $14,400 At EstateOfMind

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – A number of items in EstateOfMind Auctions’ October 3 sale came from the estate of former CIA agent and US Army Air Force Colonel Ilya Tolstoy, who served with the Office of Strategic Services from 1942 to 1946. Ilya was the grandson of the famous Russian author Leo Tolstoy. His affects were led by a watercolor on scroll of a horse with a signature for Chinese artists Beihong Xu (1895-1953), which bucked up for $14,400. The agent’s flight jacket sold for $875. For more information, http://estateofmind.businesscatalyst.biz.

Andre Lhote Landscape Climbs At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. – “Landscape in Provence,” a 15¼-by-18¼-inch oil on canvas painting by French artist Andre Lhote (1885-1962) was the top draw at Copake Auction Inc.’s October 3 sale when it sold for $2,714. Lhote was a member of the Section d’Or, a Parisian-based collective focused on Cubism and Orphism. For more information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.

Thrift Store Map Points To Gold For Americana Auctions

REHOBOTH, MASS. – Found by the consignor in a Nantucket thrift shop, an Eighteenth Century General Map of North America by John Rocque sold for $17,500 at Americana Auctions’ October 4 sale. “It was a scarce map. We had a lot of interest in it and had a feeling it was going to do well, but didn’t expect it to bring that kind of money,” said the auction house’s manager Richard Shute, who reported it was underbid by and sold to the trade. At the same price was an Aaron Willard mahogany tall clock that was all original save for a refinished case. For more information, www.americana-auction.com or 508-771-1722.

Siamese Gold Box Makes Bold

Presentation For Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. – International attention was focused on a 22K gold presentation box given to Prince Alfred Montenuovo (Bangkok) from Chula Lonkorn I, King of Siam (Thailand) and dated February 1877; the box brought $58,280, the top price in Helmuth Stone’s October 4 Fine Art, Antiques and Jewelry Auction. Alfred, 2nd Prince of Montenuovo and Grandee of Spain (1854-1927), was one of the highest court officials of Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria and was related to members of the House of Habsburg and the Medici family. His paternal grandmother Marie Louise was the Empress consort of Napoleon I of France from 1810 to 1814 and Duchess of Parma. The box, which measured 1¼ by 5-5/8 by 3 inches, had been estimated at $15/25,000 and saw competition from five phone bidders, but in the end a private Southeast Asian collector prevailed. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.