Heritage Sets Auction Record For Patrick Nagel Painting

DALLAS – Patrick Nagel’s portrait of Real Housewives star Jeana Keough set a new world record for the artist when his 1983 portrait brought $350,000 at Heritage Auctions’ October 16 illustration art sale. The painting had been consigned by the sitter, model Jeana Keough, who became well-known in the 1980s for appearances in Playboy Magazine, rock videos for ZZ Top and, again in 2006 when she was one of the original cast members of the reality show, The Real Housewives of Orange County. Keough and the 11 other 1980 Playmates caught the eye of Nagel, who began making large acrylic portraits of each. The ex-wife of former Oakland A’s pitcher Matt Keough, Jeana Keough said she is offering the portrait because she is downsizing, but admits the decision was not easy. “I’m moving – downsizing – and I don’t want my kids to have to deal with it,” Keough said. “I have other photos and pieces of art, but this one hung in my bedroom. I’m going to miss it.” Heritage Auctions is at 2801 West Airport Freeway. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.



Bronze Vessel Takes Six Figures For South Bay Auctions

EAST MORICHES, N.Y.- A group of five Asian bronze vessels surprised as they sold for $193,750 at a South Bay Auctions sale on iGavel that closed on September 24. Co-owner Jean-Paul Napoli said the desirable one was the rectangular form in the front right of the picture, which featured a character mark to the bottom. They were acquired by descent from Dr George R. Brush, of the settling Brush family of Southold, Long Island, N.Y. Napoli said the consignors were unaware of the value of the works. For more information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.



Love At The Spinning Wheel Inspires Bidders At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – A flirtatious scene by French artist Adolphe Weisz (1838-1905) kissed the top of the block at Auctions at Showplace when it sold for $17,500 in the firm’s October 11 sale. The man and woman held a locked gaze as she held up material that he then fed through the spinning wheel below. The painting, dated to the Nineteenth Century, measured 50½ by 33 inches sight. For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.



Chinese Export Sails To $28,320 At Schultz Auctioneers

CLARENCE, N.Y. – Schultz’s two-day antique estate auction, October 15-16, was packed with estate collections as well as collections from two museums. Fetching $28,320 and leading the sale were seven pieces of early Chinese Export decorated with sailing ships with the American flag. Initialed “PH,” the service included a teapot, cups, saucers, creamer, etc. For information, 716-407-3125 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.



‘G’-Scale Train Set Makes Big Impression At W.A. Smith Auction

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – On October 17, Smith Auction Gallery sold the Lionel train collection of Tom Vachula, a lifetime collector of postwar Lionel. The firm characterized the condition of the trains, sets and accessories as “excellent,” and many pieces came with original boxes. An online bidder was successful at $1,045 to snag an LGB “G” scale set comprising 21988 Circus, 4070, 4068, 2018D Loco, 2140 Loco, 3167 (2), 3036 (2), 4073, 4136S, 4067, 5027, grass mat, water tower -all with original boxes. A favorite of modelers, G-scale trains are four times larger than HO-scale trains. Because of their size they feature superb detail and realism. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.



Chinese Bible, Marble Diana Bust Share Top Lot Honors For Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – The Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates October 16-17 fine and decorative arts auction consisted of 1,279 lots and attracted nearly 5,000 registered bidders from more than 40 countries participating online, by phone, in house and through absentee. The top price achieved in the sale – $22,230 – was realized by two lots, both of which crossed the block on the second day of sales. The first to reach the high-water mark was a presentation copy of the Imperial Edition Bible in Chinese; it was matched soon after by a carved marble bust of Psyche or Diana by Lawrence MacDonald (British, 1799-1878) that saw competition from two determined phone bidders. For more information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.



Rare Machett Jug Crosses Roberson’s Block A Second Time, 30 Years Later

PINE BUSH, N.Y. – Topping the 231-lot “Exceptional Antique Auction” offered by Roberson’s Auctions on October 17 was a 10-inch-high jug made in Cornwall, N.Y., by I.V. Machett that sold for $7,200 to a private collector, bidding in the room, who prevailed against a phone bidder. The house had offered the jug, which had an estimate of $5/8,000 and was incised with a bird on a branch and “Maid in the Year of Our Lord Sept. 12, 1857,” about 30 years before, but it brought more in this offering. For information, www.robersonsauctions.com or 845-744-3388.



Royal Brooch Brings Bling To Ralph Fontaine

CANAAN, N.Y. – The October 18 Anniversary sale at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions featured nearly 290 lots and was topped by a diamond and jeweled brooch and pendant that had once belonged to Her Majesty Queen Olga of Greece. Missing a couple of small diamonds and with a platinum chain, the brooch had previously been on the market in 1952, when an ancestor of the queen sold it at Sotheby’s. After competitive bidding on four phone lines, the brooch finished at $31,200 from a trade buyer on the phone. For information, 413-442-2537 or www.fontaineheritage.com.



Tibetan Buddha Sits Well At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A gilt-metal sculpture of Buddha from the Twentieth Century sat at the apex of Eldred’s October 22 auction of antiques and accessories. Shown in seated, earth-touching position on a wooden base, the 17-inch-high figure settled at $2,375, a nice premium over its $250/350 estimate. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.