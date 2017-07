A pair of gilt Modernist andirons recently went sky high at auction, along with a Black Forest mirror, a Wurlitzer jukebox and Chinese porcelain as we present a varied list of notable lots recently sold at auction around the United States.

Modernist Andirons Heat Up Bidding At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – A standout in Michaan’s July 8 auction was a pair of Italian Modernist gilt-bronze andirons, after Diego Giacometti (1902-1985), that attained $11,400. The circa 1978 andirons, retailed by Horchow, measure 13‚½ by 11 inches. For information, www.michaans.com, 510-740-0220 or 800-380-9822.

Vintage Wurlitzer Plays At Jenack Auction

CHESTER, N.Y. – The top lot of William Jenack’s July 9 auction was a vintage Wurlitzer Model 1015 jukebox in working order, 60 by 32 inches, that went to an online bidder for $5,120. For information, www.jenack.com or 845-469-9095.

Polished Bidders Acquire Portrait Of A Refined Lady

NEW YORK CITY – An oil on board by Paul Alphonse Viry depicting a seated young lady amid an opulent Renaissance Revival interior shearing the stem of an orchid and accompanied by an exotic bird and a pair of spaniels sold July 9 at Roland Auctions NY for $10,000. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 212-260-2000.

Willie Mays Rookie Card Hits $510 At Alderfer Auction

ONLINE – A 1952 Willie Mays rookie card by Topps, graded 30 good 2 by SCG, opened at $5 at Alderfer’s online sports auction that ended on July 6. With an estimate of just $10/30, it was jumped on by the first bidder with a knockout bid of $400, which jumped immediately to $425. The final price for this rarity was $510. For information, www.alderferauction.com or 215- 393-3000.

Black Forest Violin-Shaped Mirror Plays Well At Thos. Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. – Thos. Cornell Galleries assembled a trove of Eighteenth, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century French, English and American furniture, decorations and accessories for its two-day summer estate auction on July 7 and 8. The angels – and there were many in this sale – were with a carved Black Forest violin-shaped mirror that fetched $2,875. For information, www.thoscornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Orange Fitzhugh Chinese Export China Takes $19,550

At William Smith

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – Choice items from many area homes and estates presented a unique holiday event at William Smith as its July 7 sale offered everything from a Kubota tractor to collections of porcelain, glass and china. Topping that category were eight pieces of orange Fitzhugh Chinese export (American market) with great seal motif and comprising six plates, 7‚¾-inch diameter, along with two covered pots. They left the auction gallery at $19,550. For information, www.smithauction.com or 603-675-2549.

Art Glass & Connecticut Landscape Painting

Vie At Top Of Winter Sale

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – A Dante Marioni (American, b 1964) “Black and Red Reticello Leaf,” 2009, blown glass vase brought $6,480 at Winter Associates July 10 auction. Realizing the same amount was an oil on canvas painting titled “Pasture in Lyme” by George M. Bruestle (American, 1871-1939), depicting a fall landscape under bright blue sky with scattered clouds, a cluster of trees with leaves beginning to change in a field with scattered rocks. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Bidder Snaps Up Large Pair Of Chinese Jars At Freeman’s

PHILADELPHIA – Freeman’s conducted its Estates at 1808 auction on July 12, offering more than 150 lots from the estate of a prominent Palm Beach collector. The top lot, selling for $8,125, was a pair of large Chinese Rose Mandarin jars and covers with copper alloy mounts, circa 1825-40, each 24 inches high. The jars were decorated with elaborate figural scenes against dense borders of flowers and butterflies. For information, www.freemansauction.com or 267-414-1225.

Louis XVI-Style Chairs Take Front Row At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. – A pair of Louis XVI-style custom chairs in green paint realized $3,625 at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s sale of custom mahogany, contemporary art and decorative accessories on July 15. Each measured 32 inches high by 34 inches wide. For information, www.nadeausauction.com, 860-246-244 or 860-524-8666.