From the Hudson River School to Hasbro and across the pond to David Webb, the August 7, 2020 issue Across the Block truly has everything. Recent auction highlights delight bidders, consignors and auctioneers — in fact, everyone but the underbidder — as they soar above estimate and land in this column for our viewing pleasure.

No Monkeying Around: David Webb Brooch Stars At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A David Webb 18K gold, platinum, diamond, ruby and enamel gypsy monkey brooch was among the top lots at Eldred’s Auctions’ July 17 sale when it sold for $7,500. The monkey is seen with ruby eyes, wearing gold hoop earrings and a diamond bracelet. For more information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Silver Presentation Goblets Line Up For $3,000 At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. — A set of 12 presentation goblets by Baltimore Silversmiths Manufacturing Company brought $3,000 at Cordier Auctions & Appraisals on July 18. Started in 1903, Boston Silversmiths Manufacturing Company became Heer-Schofield in 1905 and Schofield Company in 1930. These goblets were presented to F.E. Harrison Jr, potentate of the Hejaz Temple in Greenville, S.C., in 1932. For information, www.cordierauction.com or 717-731-8662.

Cornell Dwarf Clock Stands Tall At Gustave White

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — On Tuesday, July 22, Mike Corcoran of Gustave J.S. White Co., auctions offered a late Eighteenth Century dwarf clock by Walter Cornell that stood tall, bringing $12,000 from a private New York State collector who was bidding in the room. The clock, which Corcoran thought might bring $5/7,000, was from the Newport, R.I., estate of socialite Marion “Oatsie” Charles, who passed away in December 2018. Corcoran said the sale was “very good,” with bidding by phone and absentee, and bidders in the room respecting mask restrictions. For information, 401-841-5780.

Invisible Man Poster Enthralls Heritage Bidders

DALLAS — An extremely rare and utterly unforgettable teaser for 1933’s The Invisible Man features a horrifying image for one of Universal’s top horror films, but it wasn’t frightening enough to scare off multiple bidders, who drove the result to $228,000 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ July 25-26 Movie Posters sale. Only a handful of copies are known to exist for this style-A one sheet, which features artwork by Gene Schwalm. The top choice for the lead role was Boris Karloff, but when he balked at the role’s lack of “face time,” director James Whales turned to Claude Rains to lead the on-screen telling of the classic H.G. Wells story. For information, www.ha.com.

William Hart’s Double Take On The Hudson River Draws Appeal At Carlsen

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — A pair of Hudson River landscapes by William Hart popped off the block for $5,400 at Carlsen Auction Gallery Inc’s July 26 sale. The oil on academy board paintings measured 5 by 8½ inches framed and both were signed by the artist. For more information, www.carlsengallery.com or 518-634-2466.

Hancock Village Shaker Work Table Industrious For Copake

COPAKE, N.Y.— A Nineteenth Century Shaker work table brought $17,700 on a $600 estimate at Copake Auction Inc.’s July 25 sale. With double drop leaf and single drawer, the table elicited 51 bids before it was knocked down. The auction house said it came from Hancock Village in Massachusetts. For more information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.

Willow Tree Iron Garden Gate Grows At William Smith Auctions

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — An iron garden gate with two lambs under a remarkably rendered willow tree sold at William Smith Auctions’ July 22 sale for $3,075. The gate dated to the Nineteenth Century and measured 31 by 27½ inches. It had some rusting and two breaks, but it did not deter bidders, who logged 36 bids on the lot. For more information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.

Montoya Child Portrait Sits Pretty For Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y.— An oil on canvas portrait painting of a young girl by Gustavo Montoya (Mexican, 1905-2003) sold for $9,375 in Clarke Auction Gallery’s July 26 sale. The work hailed from a Connecticut collection and measured 21¾ by 18 inches. The girl is seen sitting on a blue chair amid a variegated aqua and teal background, holding a conceptual triangular string object that rises with three peaks. For more information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Transformer Cassettes Convert Top Lot For Rick Opfer

TIMONIUM, MD. — A lot of six unopened Transformers action figures brought $2,714 at Richard Opfer Auctioneering, Inc.’s July 13 sale. The toys dated to 1986-87 and were from the cassette line, including the figured, “Rewind/Steel Jaw,” “Ram Horn/Eject,” “Slug Fest/Overkill,” “Squawk Talk/Beast Box” and “Grand Slam/Rain Dance.” For more information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.