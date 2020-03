Olmec-Style Figure Leads John Moran’s ‘Timeless Taxco’ Auction

MONROVIA, CALIF. – Buyers were out in force on a rainy March 1 at John Moran’s “Timeless Taxco: The Collection of Cindy Tietze-Hodosh and Stuart Hodosh” auction. Works in stone from the pre-Columbian era to the present were among the top lots of the day, so it came as no surprise when an Olmec-style carved jadeite figure, which was one of the most highly anticipated lots running up to the auction, brought $13,750, making it the top lot of the day. For information, www.johnmoran.com or 626-793-1833.

Pair Of Millefiori Art Glass Vases Brings $15,730 At Kodner’s

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – At Kodner’s estate jewelry and Russian works of art auction on March 4, a pair of Nineteenth Century millefiori art glass vases, 8 5/8 inches high, sold at $15,730. From a private South Florida collection, the vases showed scattered partial complex millefiori canes consisting of floret, six-point star, moss, quarterfoil, bull’s-eye and other patterns covering the surface; each was signed. The 300-plus-lot auction was led by a diamond and platinum necklace. For more information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Carl Morris Abstract Landscape Finds Expansive Price At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Michaan’s Auctions conducted a gallery auction on March 7, featuring prominent American and international fine artists. A San Francisco private collection anchored the offering of Asian art. Designer and period jewels were offered, along with furniture and decorative pieces to suit many tastes and wallets. Carl Morris (American, 1911-1993) had an expansive career in Modern art, his works ranging from WPA murals to Abstract Impressionism. Offered in this sale was “Forms in Landscape,” an oil painting that was shown at the Art Institute of Chicago’s “American Exhibition” of 1947. It left its $4,000 high presale estimate far behind when it sold for $18,000. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Fox-Form Crop Hook Whips Up A Good Result

WINDHAM, N.H. – Schmitt Horan & Co. hosted its first online-only decorative arts sale, which closed on March 4. The firm has long been known for its live biannual clock, watch and mechanical antiques sales, long conducted in Manchester, and has within the last year launched periodic online auctions of horological material. In this sale, a fox-form Black Forest musical whip or crop hook was notable among the non-horological fare, bringing $1,560. For information, 603-432-2237 or www.schmitt-horan.com.

For Roycroft Furniture, It’s Mission Accomplished At Schultz Auction

CLARENCE, N.Y. – More than 700 lots crossed the block on March 7 at Kelly & Ben Schultz Auctioneers, including a collection of dolls, Roycroft furniture and a major collection of more than 200,000 postcards. Leading the day was a Roycroft bird’s-eye maple library table (shown) that sold $5,535, while a Roycroft bird’s-eye maple chest of drawers with mirror fetched $5,175. A Jumeau French bisque head doll brought the same amount, and 28 Halloween postcards went out at $1,107. For information, 716-759-8483 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.

Houdini Souvenir Mirrors Do Trick At Potter & Potter

CHICAGO, IL. – Potter and Potter’s February 29 Leap Year day auction hit the ground running, offering buyers nonstop fun and opportunities from start to finish. After the hammer fell for the last time, a total of five lots had broken the $5,000 barrier. Not surprisingly, Houdini-related merchandise – including promotional materials and souvenirs – took many of the top lot slots in this sale. The top price, $9,000, was achieved by a pair of circa 1933 Harry and Bess Houdini pocket mirrors – one of ten pairs extant. These “mirror cards” were presented to members of the Houdini Club of Philadelphia at its annual banquet on January 7, 1933. For information, www.potterauctions.com or 773- 472- 1442.

Artful Beasts, Domestic & Wild, Finish First At Casco Bay

FREEPORT, MAINE – At Andrew Davis’ art and antiques auction on March 8, there were a couple of notable lots that both finished at $5,405. A Dahlov Ipcar oil on canvas titled “Chelsea” sold to a local a local collector, while a John Louis Clarke bear carving also found a new home. Davis, who runs Casco Bay Auctions, said that both lots came from an estate in Freeport. “I believe the Ipcar was purchased directly from the artist and has been in the house. since the owner was friends with Dahlov. John Louis Clarke was a Blackfoot carver, rendered deaf and mute at the age of two by scarlet fever. This sculpture is signed Clark rather than Clarke, dating it prior to 1921, when the family added an e to their last name. For information, 207-370-4746 or www.cascobayauctions.com.

‘Raging Horse’ By Hussain Leaps To $16,250 At Bruneau & Co.

CRANSTON, R.I. – A watercolor painting by Indian artist Maqbool Fida Hussain, titled ” Raging Horse” bolted past its $12,000 high presale estimate to sell for $16,250 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ estates fine art and antiques auction on March 14. The depicts a leaping white horse with open mouth draped with a green saddle blanket and carrying a flag with the image of a sun. Dubbed as the “Picasso of India,” Hussain started off painting billboard signs in India, quickly developing his own style and blending together folk, tribal and mythological arts. This painting came with a certificate of authenticity signed by the artists’ son Shafat Hussain. For information, www.bruneauandco.com or 401-533-9980.