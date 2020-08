Intro



Vickrey’s ‘Last Butterfly’ Flies High For Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Fluttering to the head of Eldred’s 16th annual contemporary paintings auction was “The Last Butterfly” by Robert Remsen Vickrey (American, 1926-2011), which sold to a bidder in the room for $10,000. The work came from a Cape Cod estate. Eldred’s Cheryl Stewart, commenting by email after the sale, said that Vickery has a strong following on the Cape, where he was shown at several local art galleries. She said the sale is “typically one of most well-attended auctions of the year, and we were happy to be able to safely welcome bidders to attend this sale as so many of them have come to it each and every year.” For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.



San Francisco Bird’s-Eye View Soars For Casco Bay

FREEPORT, MAINE — An 1873 printed bird’s-eye view of San Francisco flew to the head of Casco Bay Auctions’ August 15 “First Annual Summer Americana Auction.” The lot, which had been consigned by a collector in Portsmouth, N.H., sold to a private collector bidding in the room for $5,074. It had been printed by A.L. Bancroft & Company at 721 Market Street in San Francisco and engraved by W.V. Gray & C.B. Gifford. The print had been professionally restored and framed and had an estimate of $600/800. For information, www.cascobayauctions.com or 207-370-4746.



DownEast Auctions Sells Rare 1799 Silver Dollar

SEARSPORT, MAINE – One of the highlights of the more than 250 coin and currency lots that were offered in DownEast Auctions’ August 15 sale was a 1799 US silver dollar, minted the year that George Washington died. In extra fine condition and known as “Draped Bust with Heraldic Eagle Reverse,” it commanded $3,960. The first silver dollars were minted in 1794. The design is the same as the famous 1804 dollar with only eight examples known. “We had about 90 people at the auction under the tent on August 15,” said the firm’s Mark Bradstreet. “Also a rare 1937-D three-legged buffalo nickel in very fine condition sold for $550.” For additional information, 207-548-2393 or www.downeastauctions.com.



Estate-Fresh Carlo Bugatti Desk Takes Applebrook Lead

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – One of the top lots at Applebrook Auctions’ August 10 “A Summer To Remember” sale was a Carlo Bugatti desk that online bidders took to $6,000, well past its estimate of $250/500. The desk, which was from an estate, had been in the same family that brought the desk to the United States from Scotland in the 1920s. According to Mitchell Bornstein, the desk was in estate-found condition with wear and in need of some repair, and was lacking some trim pieces. He had seen the desk a year earlier and told the sellers if they ever wanted to sell it to call him. For information, www.applebrookauctions.com or 203-740-0944.



Philadelphia Silver Set Shines Brightest At World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – Silver tea and coffee sets are not that unusual but it was the maker’s mark belonging to Philadelphia silversmith Edward Lowens (1792-1834) and dating to circa 1820 that helped push the set to the front of the August 16 sale at World Auction Gallery. The set, which was described as “rare and exceptional,” consisted of a hot water pot, tea pot, coffee pot, sugar bowl, cream pitcher and waste bowl and brought $5,440 from a New York City area private collector bidding online who saw similarities between the set and one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A Boston estate had consigned the set, which had been estimated at $1,5/2,000. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.



Fashion Print & Marble Table Vie For Top Lot At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – It was a toss-up for top lot at Roland’s August 22 estate sale. Well, both the silver gelatin print and its subject – a Givenchy hat – by Frank Horvat would be candidates for being easily airborne, not so much a Gae Aulenti for Knoll jumbo table, with Rosso Alicante marble tops, supported on four individual column supports. Both the marble table and the print, edition of 30, signed in brown ink and in a brushed aluminum frame were bid to $14,000. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.



Outdoor Chaises Salute Late Summer In Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. – Fitting for the last gasp of summer, Nadeau’s August 22 sale of mahogany, contemporary and outdoor furnishings, along with art and decorative accessories, featured among its top lots two Richard Frinier for Century outdoor double chaises with canopies. One shown here, each of the chaises measured 59 by 80 by 45 inches, and combined they brought a total of $6,350. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.



Historical Commission Signed, Sealed, Delivered At Stanley Paine

NEWTON, MASS. – A framed original John Hancock, July 1, 1781, signed commission appointing John Bacon to captain of a Company in the Third Regiment of Militia in the County of Berkshire, Mass., was chased by collectors of large, bold Hancock signatures at Stan Paine’s August 16 auction. Fetching $2,875, the document also bore the signature of John Avery as secretary of the state of Massachusetts. For information, www.paineauctioneers.com or 617-731-4455.



Fort Defiance Map Brings $12,300 At Schultz Auctioneers

CLARENCE, N.Y. – The Goliad massacre, occurring during the Texas Revolution on March 27, 1836, and carried out under orders from general and president of Mexico Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, was a harrowing defeat, resulting in 425-445 prisoners of war from the Army of the Republic of Texas being killed by the Mexican army in the town of Goliad, Texas. History buffs chased a map, A Correct View of Fort Defiance Goliad drawn by Adjt Joseph M. Chadwick of New Hampshire, to a final price of $12,300 at Schultz Auctioneers’ August 22 sale. For information, 716-759-8483 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.