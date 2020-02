Notable sales detailed in our February 21, 2020 issue include two items signed by Abraham Lincoln that sold at a University Archives auction for a combined $250,000. At least one Valentine will find love as a bidder at Kodner’s Valentine’s Jewelry Sale bought a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and 18K white gold Ludo Swan bracelet watch for $20, 570. Among the art highlights, Canadian artist Henrietta Mabel May’s double-sided painting, “Out Sketching on Sunday” realized $15,000. Sculptures, urns, designer furniture and more can be explored in this week’s other sales of interest.



Two Items Relating To Abraham Lincoln Bring Combined $250,000

WESTPORT, CONN. – An online-only auction conducted January 16 by University Archives saw two items signed by Abraham Lincoln – a book ($175,000) and a carte de visite, or photo ($75,000) – combine for $250,000. Overall, the sale grossed nearly $900,000, as 281 lots came up for bid. Other highlights included 55 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence (including Thomas Jefferson), plus items signed by Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Jimi Hendrix, Ernest Hemingway, King Henry VIII and many others. For information, 203-454-0111 or www.universityarchives.com.



Bidders Fancy Ladies Bracelet Watch In Kodner’s Valentine’s Jewelry Sale

DANIA, BEACH, FLA. – A lady’s vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and 18K white gold Ludo Swan bracelet watch was purchased for someone’s Valentine at Kodner’s February 5 estate jewelry, coins and collectibles sale, going out at $20,570. With quartz movement and a case measuring 15mm wide, the watch was signed, numbered 144130 and stamped 750 with Swiss hallmarks. Its bracelet was 7 inches long and 9/16 inches wide. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.



Canadian Artist’s Celebration Of Plein-Air Painting Rises At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – Aptly kicking off the new year with wonderful objects bringing robust prices, Clarke’s January 19 auction was graced with a pair of double-sided oils on panel by Canadian artist Henrietta Mabel May. May’s double-sided painting, “Out Sketching on Sunday” (shown) fetched $15,000, while a slightly smaller double-sided painting, “Two Friends, Laurentians,” 1934, realized $5,500. May is one of Canada’s most important female artists, best known for her impressionistic landscapes highlighting the Canadian countryside. The two paintings show May celebrating plein-air painting, as both feature pairs of female artists sketching in the country. The reverse of both paintings are landscapes. For information, For more information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.



Kamelot’s Two Days Of Auction Led By Mid Mod Lots And Oriental Rug

PHILADELPHIA – Kamelot Auctions kicked off its 2020 season with two sales. An online-only Mid Mod sale on January 30 saw two lots contend for top honors – a George Nelson for Herman Miller upholstered sofa with two drawers in what appeared to be original fabric sold for $3,600, as did a pair of Italian club chairs (shown) in the manner of Paolo Buffa, circa 1950. The firm’s estate auction on February 1 contained English and Irish furniture, lighting and decorative arts. Here, an Agra Bakshaish rug sold for $7,475. For information, 215-438-6990 or www.kamelotauctions.com.



Orientalist-Style Urns Stand Tall At Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. – One notable lot sold in Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s auction on February 1 was a pair of monumental metal Orientalist-style urns with figures on large gilt pedestal bases, which brought $7,620. The urns, marked L. Hottot, stood 77 inches high. The sale offered American antiques, contemporary and decorative accessories from various estates. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeauauctions.com.



French Neoclassical Figural Clock More Than Triples High Estimate

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – The February 2 estate catalog auction at Sloans & Kenyon was led by a George Nakashima table that sold for $44,813, a bit above its high estimate. More surprising, however, was a French Neoclassical bronze-and-ormolu figural clock, approximately 45½ inches high, that advanced from its $1,5/2,000 presale estimate to claim a final price of $7,170. In this timepiece, a Neoclassical maiden stands on a circular ormolu base atop a square plinth, supporting a circular clock case cast as a wreath with cross-strap detailing. The clock features a white enamel dial with black Roman numerals. For information, 301-634-2330 or www.sloanandkenyon.com.



Locati’s January Sale Realizes Strong Results

MAPLE GLEN, PENN. – Locati presented its online sale January 6-20. With nearly 300 lots, this sale featured estate jewelry, fine art, furniture, silver and more from various collections and estates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “Our January sale had a good selection of material from local collections and estates,” said Michael Locati, co-owner. “Some pieces of better quality did many times our estimates. This included two micromosaic plaques that sold for a total of $11,000 and an unusual Nineteenth Century gold-and-horn box (shown) that realized $6,250.” A fine French Empire bed also sold for $2,500. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.



Pair Of George III Sterling Silver-Gilt Mounted Cut Glass Claret Jugs Soar To $16,250

NEW YORK CITY – Doyle’s auction on February 5 presented a broad selection of elegant English and Continental furniture and decorative arts, including Georgian silver, porcelain, mirrors, clocks, chandeliers, tapestries and rugs. Digby Scott and Benjamin Smith produced some of the finest silver in early Nineteenth Century London. In the years 1802-07, they were principal suppliers to Rundell, Bridge & Rundell, the official jeweler, gold and silversmiths to the Crown. The sale offered a pair of George III sterling silver-gilt mounted cut glass claret jugs, dated 1806, which soared past their estimate to $16,250. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.



Venetian Scene Sails At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – A Venetian oil on canvas painting by Ludwig de Rubelli (Austrian, 1842-1905) was the top lot at Roland NY’s February 8 sale when it sold for $4,480. The well-rendered painting features the Grand Canal at Doge’s Palace, complete with gondolas floating down the city’s rivers and people going about their daily lives along the sidewalk. The painting measures 16½ by 26½ inches is signed lower right. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.