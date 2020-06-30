Across The Block

Intro

Bidders Gushed For Henry Gasser Watercolor At Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – A watercolor boat harbor snowscape by American artist Henry Gasser (1909-1981) took top honors at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries in the firm’s June 20 sale when it tripled estimate to bring $10,625. The work depicted a New Jersey harbor and was signed lower right. The image measured 14½ by 21 inches. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

Hayes “Snowshoe” White House China Plate Holds Weight For Oakridge

ASHBURN, VA. – A White House china plate used during the term of Rutherford B. Hayes sold for $6,765 at Oakridge Auction Gallery on June 27. The “Indian” or “Snowshoe” pattern plate features a raised woven design over a white ground and was patented by French porcelain company Haviland & Co in 1879. An example resides in the collection of the Smithsonian. For more information, www.oakridgeauctiongallery.com or 703-291-1010.

Silver & Turquoise Outshine Gold In Eyes Of Cordier Appraiser

HARRISBURG, PENN. – Cordier conducted a solid sale on June 20, with the top lot cashing in a collection of gold coins that sold for $3,000. However, it was the top jewelry lot that proved the most interesting for the firm’s appraiser and director of catalog and specialty auctions Melanie Hartman. “This vintage turquoise in silver cuff with ring was designed by Jobeth Mayes of Zuni Pueblo,” said Hartman. “These pieces reflect Jobeth’s signature style of combining inlay, domed turquoise cabochons and silver beads with heavily oxidized silver settings. The lot brought $826. The auction featured more than 150 lots of Native American silversmith jewelry, primarily from an estate in South-Central Pennsylvania. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Selkirk Bidders Come A’ Whistlin’ For Landscape

ST LOUIS, MO. – Topping about 225 lots on offer in Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers’ June 20 spring gallery auction was an American School oil on panel Mediterranean landscape that had been consigned from a St Louis estate and sold to an American private collector for $13,200. Signed “Whistler” indistinctly, the house sought the opinion of various art experts, who couldn’t agree on a definitive artist attribution and the decision was made to offer the painting with a reasonable estimate of $350/700 and let the picture find its level on the market. For information, 314-696-9041 or www.selkirkauctions.com.

Miriam Haskell Designs Collar Top Lot Slots At Ripley Auctions

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – It seemed like Miriam Haskell Day at Ripley Auctions on June 22, as nine of the sale’s top ten lots were her designs. Ripley’s hosted a single-owner lifetime costume jewelry collection, including a number of rare and highly desirable Miriam Haskell pieces. Leading the parade of sparklers at $3,000 was a Miriam Haskell emerald green three-piece parure set. The set included a collar necklace with pave rhinestone encrusted glass cabochons and crescent stations with dangle beads. The set also included a matching pin brooch and earrings. For additional information, 317-251-5635 or www.ripleyauctions.com.

William Davis Lighthouse View Tops Eldred’s Summer Market

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Eldred’s Summer Market auction on June 25 at the firm’s headquarters on Cape Cod kicked off the summer season, offering something for everyone, including antique and reproduction furniture, antique and studio art glass, a range of ceramics, vintage movie posters, marine art, paintings and collectibles. In this first in a series of auctions throughout the summer season for the company, an oil on board by contemporary Massachusetts artist William R. Davis (b 1952) sailed away with the top price, fetching $1,875 for “Conimicut Light, RI,” 9 by 12 inches, signed lower left “W. Davis” and titled verso. Nearly 100 paintings and prints were included in the 267-lot sale. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Broadside Brings Wide Interest To Hap Moore

YORK, MAINE – The last item in the Old Books and Ephemera category at Hap Moore’s Antiques Auction on Saturday, June 27, was this framed 1865 broadside featuring lectures by Frederick Douglass and Wm. Lloyd Garrison, which brought $1,725.

Hap Moore Antiques Auction is at 611 US Route One. For information, 207-363-6373 or www.hapmoore.com.

Shell Gas Pump Tops Off Nest Egg Automobilia Auction

BERLIN, CONN. – Gerald Lettieri of Automobilia Auctions partnered with Nest Egg Auctions, Inc., to present a 430-lot sale of automobilia that was led by a 1930s Shell gas pump that topped off at $3,998. An online bidder was the winner of the restored Sharemeter pump that retained its original globe and had been estimated at $4/6,000.

Automobilia Auctions, LLC, is at 132 Old Main Street in Rocky Hill, Conn. For information, 860-655-8682, www.automobiliaauctions.com or www.nesteggauctions.com.

Eighteenth Century Shipping Documents Sail Again For Vintage Accents Auction

WARREN, MAINE – A box of unopened packets of maritime receipts and shipping documents from the Tileston family of Boston sold for $2,400 at Vintage Accents Auctions on June 18. The packets of receipts were tied in string and marked “New Schooner Bills, Betsey,” 1792; “Accounts Drawn Out,” 1785-1786; “Receipts & Orders,” 1790-1791; “Accounts Received,” 1782; ibid 1789; ibid 1792; ibid 1794. The sale offered 400 lots of coastal and decorative arts. For information, https://www.vintageaccentsauctions.com/ or 207-354-8141.