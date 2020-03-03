

Rousseau’s Setters Are Best In Show At Doyle’s Auction of Dogs in Art

NEW YORK CITY – Paddles were wagging at Doyle’s popular auction of dogs in art and sporting art on February 12. Scheduled to coincide with the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the auction showcased a wide range of paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints and other objects devoted to dogs, horses and sporting art. With competitive bidding in the saleroom, on the telephones and via the internet, the auction totaled $294,431, with 81 percent sold by lot and 77 percent by value. “Best in Show” at the auction went to a painting of two setters by Percival Leonard Rosseau (1859-1937) that fetched $31,250. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.



Abner Zook Dock Scene Animates Witman Auction

MANHEIM, PENN. – Witman Auctioneers conducted an antiques auction on February 8 that featured an unusual piece from the locally known three-dimensional carving artist Abner Zook. The uncommon shipyard scene depicts four large sailing ships with a wooden dock, freight barrels and dock house with workers, a lady and gentleman, as well as a fisherman with rowboat in the foreground. This unique nautical scene garnered $33,000 across the block. For additional information, 717-665-5735 or www.witmanauctioneers.com.



Tiffany Lamp Gets The Drop On The Competition At Donny Malone’s

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – One of the most coveted lamp designs by Tiffany Studios is the drophead dragonfly model, in which the dragonfly pattern is used to form an irregular lower border on the shade. It is highly desirable and often commands high prices in today’s marketplace. And so it was that a 22-inch drophead dragonfly lamp with signed shade and base took high honors at Donny Malone’s February 17 sale, realizing $35,000. Its gold dore bronze base was signed “Tiffany Studios New York #550,” its shade having gold dore over the leading with gold dore cap and signed Tiffany Studios New York. For information, www.donnymaloneauctions.com or 845-594-6829.



Jane Austen First Editions Lead Books & Manuscripts

NEW YORK CITY – On February 20, Swann Galleries offered a sale of books and manuscripts with a presentation of autographs, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century literature, as well as art, press and illustrated books. Nineteenth Century literature led the sale with a rare offering of first editions of all six of Jane Austen’s major novels. The works came across the block in uncommon surviving period bindings with scarce half title pages. Highlights from the offering were Austen’s first published novel, Sense and Sensibility, 1811 – the rarest of the six with likely less than 1,000 first editions being printed. Estimated $30/40,000, it handily topped that expectation by bringing $81,250. Pride & Prejudice, 1813, did even better, surpassing its $20/30,000 estimate to finish at $100,000; and Emma, 1816 – the only one of Austen’s novels to bear a dedication, to the Prince Regent, sold for $27,500. For more information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.



Why Is The Buddha Smiling?

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – The biggest surprise of the Benefit Shop’s February 19 auction was an antique composite Buddha statue. Due to lack of information that auction house Pam Stone and her staff had and evident wear to the piece, not much was expected for the lot and it was assigned a $100/200 estimate. However, the statue, which measures about 16 inches long, 11 inches wide, 9 inches deep, was $7,680. “Definitely a surprise!” For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Jewelry Sale’s Two-Day Total Tops $3.8 Million At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY – More than 1,600 lots were offered over two days, with jewelry and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes on February 19-20 at Doyle. Strong competition drove the two-day total to a successful $3,878,425, with 96 percent and 91 percent of the lots sold on day one and two. Highlighting the sale was a selection of diamond rings in a variety of cuts and carat weights, featuring a sparkling heart-shaped diamond of approximately 5.46 carats, M color, SI2 clarity, that achieved $25,000. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.



Andrew Jones Gets Solid Price For Marble Etageres

LOS ANGELES – One of the top lots at Andrew Jones Auctions’ February 23 sale was a pair of Louis XVI gilt-bronze and marble etageres that exceeded their estimate ($20/30,000) to bring $45,000. The pair was from the San Francisco estate of Francis A. Martin III and had been curated by Steven Volpe, acquired from Parisian dealer, Marcel Grunspan. A New York private collector bidding on the phone won the lot. For additional information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.



Right Time For French Clock At Farrin’s Auctions

RANDOLPH, MAINE – “Forty-five years in the auction industry and first one I ever saw,” was Russell “Rusty” Farrin’s comment after his February 19 sale, in which a French clock brought $2,530. The lot featured a twisting, scantily clad figure atop a gilt bronze base fitted with a clock. A private collector bidding in the room had the winning bid. For information, 207-582-1455 or www.farrinsauctions.com.



Robert E. Lee’s Engineering Tool Surprises At Heritage Auction

DALLAS – Engineering dividers owned by Confederate General Robert E. Lee sold for $6,250 at Heritage Auctions’ February 22-23 Americana and political signature auction. A piece luckily discovered at a recent Civil War show by the consignor, the pair of engineering dividers has the name “R.E. Lee” engraved at the top. The engineering calipers are almost identical to the other tools housed at Washington and Lee University, according to an employee who works in the archives at the university where Lee was president after the Civil War. The Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery also had similar style engineering tools as well. It is interesting to note that the Arlington House has two sets of engineering tools that are missing two larger pieces, one of which could be this piece. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.