As usual, the notable subjects detailed in our January 31, 2020 issue met and often surpassed their high estimates. At Roland Auctions, a pair of Chinese ribbed turquoise vases, estimated at a modest $75/125, opened at $40 and after 20 more bids jumped to $3,250. At Applebrook Auctions’ online January sale, a pair of 14K and 18K gold, diamond and pearl earrings sold for $5,000, beating an estimate of $1,6/3,200. A model B Steinway semi-concert grand piano was music to Winter Associates’ ears earning $18,450 against an estimate of $10/20,000. Find more details on these and other active bidding below.



Steinway Grand Piano Proves To Be Key Lot At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – Winter Associates rang in the New Year with a sale on January 13, featuring a collection of objects from the Stoner Mansion of West Hartford, Conn. This 1920s Tudor Revival home with its sweeping views of the Hartford skyline held fine paintings as well as a model B Steinway semi-concert grand piano in ebony with serial no. 490123. The piano was the expected star of the sale, and it did not disappoint, earning $18,450 against an estimate of $10/20,000. Built in 1984, the piano’s action needed regulation and voicing, Otherwise, its sounding board and bridges were original and in good condition. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.



Giacometti Etching Struts To $750 At Lotus International Online Sale

GUILFORD, CONN. – Lotus International Auctions hosted an online-only auction on December 8 offering more than 325 artworks. An Alberto Giacometti etching titled “Femme Qui Marche” was used as the image for the Christmas card for Galerie Maeght in 1955. Signed in plate, the 8-by-2½-inch print from an edition of 550 sold for $750. Another item of interest was a never-used Thomas & Thomas bamboo fishing rod 74 # 2728, made pre-1970, 7 feet 4 inches long, with its aluminum container and cloth cover that went out at $1,740. For more information, www.lotusauctions.com or 203-689-5062.



Antique Vinaigrette Collection Brings Whiff Of Success To Locati

MAPLE GLEN, PENN, – Locati presented two December 2019 online auctions that garnered strong results. First up was the firm’s monthly sale, December 2-16. Among the highlights was an Art Deco diamond and sapphire cocktail ring that realized $2,300. Then from December 9-16 Locati presented a single-owner vinaigrette collection, comprising predominantly English sterling silver vinaigrettes dating back to the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries. The small, decorative, sterling silver or gold boxes included sponges soaked with a desired scent or perfume. These unique pieces were often an indication of social ranking and were typically used during travel. “We sold 100 percent of the vinaigrettes,” said owner Michael Locati. “There was good international interest in the collection.” Among the highlights was an 18K gold George IV vinaigrette by Charles Rawlings (pictured), which sold for $750. For more information, www.locatillc.com or 215-619-2873.



Colorful Townscape Sees $5,400 At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. – “Wasserende am Dach [Water at the End of the Roof]” by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, a color woodblock print of a limited edition, sold for $5,400 at PBA Galleries’ January 9 sale of art and illustration. One of the most brilliant artists to emerge from the ecology movement of the 1960s-70s, Hundertwasser created biomorphic landscapes in print and innovative green buildings in architecture. Among other architectural ideas, Hundertwasser extended “window rights” to tenants of his Hundertwasser House. To quote the artist, “A resident must have the right to lean out of his window and to refinish everything within arm’s reach on the outer wall, so that people can see from afar: a free man lives there.” The 22½-by-16¼-inch print was marked no. 110 of an edition limited to 200 copies. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.



Nineteenth Century Aerialists Archive Swings To $10,500

SARASOTA, FLA. – The Flying Jordans, leading Nineteenth Century circus aerialists, toured globally at the turn of the century. They were perhaps most noted for one in their group, Lena Jordan (b 1880/81), who was the first recorded person to perform a triple somersault. The troupe was the focus of a turn-of-the-century archive offered at Freedom Auction’s January 11 auction of circus, carnival and sideshow memorabilia. Included in the archive, which swung to $10,500, were a hand-written journal of the 1896-98 world tour, photographs, broadsides and advertisements. For information, 941-725-2166 or www.freedomauctions.net.



Stately Gold, Diamond & Pearl Earrings Shine At $5,000 At Applebrook

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – At Applebrook Auctions’ online January 9 sale, a pair of 14K and 18K gold, diamond and pearl earrings took the top spot, selling at $5,000. Applebrook regularly conducts online-only auctions on Thursdays, with merchandise from nearby towns and cities; this auction featured items from a Kent, Conn., estate. The earrings, which sported 16mm cultured South Seas pearls with 1.90 carat diamonds had an estimate of $1,6/3,200 but strong bidding sent them well beyond the high estimate. For more information, www.applebrookauctions.com or 203-740-0944.



Vintage Rolexes Fill Holiday Stockings At Roan Auction

COGAN STATION, PENN. – One of Roan’s top selling items in the firm’s annual pre-Christmas auction, December 13-14, was a men’s 18K Rolex Presidential diamond dial wristwatch, model #1807, on an 18K band and bark bezel for $7,260. The watch was accompanied by its original case, box, hang tag and various Rolex booklets. It was consigned by a local collector along with a men’s stainless Rolex Datejust Oyster Perpetual, model #116200, realizing a price of $4,070 as well as a vintage Rolex including a leather case, 18K Jubilee links and paperwork. For information, 570-494-0170 or www.roaninc.com.



Chinese Vases Light Up To $10,880 At Roland’s

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – On January 12 at Roland Auctions’ first sale of the new year, a surprise lot lit up the gallery when a pair of Chinese ribbed turquoise vases, drilled for electricity, set off a bidding war. Estimated at a modest $75/125, the 9-by-5½-by-5½-inch vases, one with age cracks, opened at $40; one internet bid later, they jumped to $3,250. After more than 20 bids, the pair sold online for $10,880. For information, www.rolandantiques.com or 212-260-2000.