Across The Block

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – Charlton Hall’s estate and private collections auction July 20-22 featured a 1793 Doncaster gold cup, silver-gilt cup and cover, William Holmes, London, that was a good buy at $24,000. The cup, which came from a New York collection, was originally retailed by Rundell and Bridge, and has a horse and jockey finial atop an acanthus-draped cover, on pedestal cup adorned with friezes depicting horses in landscape. The dedication medallion is opposed by a medallion with a classical scene of Neptune creating the horse, framed by grapevines. The medallion inscriptions read: “Doncaster Cup, 1793, Richard Beaumont Esq And Christopher Wilson Esq, Steward,” 24Ã½ by 15 inches. The Doncaster Cup is the world’s oldest continuously regulated horse race and was first run over Cantley Common in 1766. The Ascot Gold Cup was not run until 1807. For more information, www.charltonhallauctions.com or 803-779-5678.

Folk Portrait Wins Heart Of Bidder

At Skinner Country Americana Sale

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – An American School, Nineteenth Century portrait of John W.B. Parker in a patterned dress with his wheelbarrow more than quadrupled its high presale estimate, finishing at $11,685 in Skinner’s Country Americana auction on July 20. Inscribed, signed and dated “John W.B. Parker/Aged 3 yrs, 10 mos/G.G.Fish. Pinx./1846″ on the reverse, the oil on canvas was 25Ã¼ by 30 inches in a molded giltwood frame. For additional information, 508-970-3202 or www.skinnerinc.com.

Standing Chinese

Figure Is An

Auction Standout

LITCHFIELD, CONN. – Litchfield County Auctions’ July 22 sale of antiques, Modern and fine art saw a standout lot in this Chinese wood carved Guan Yin bodhisattva figure that fetched $16,250. The polychrome and gilt-decorated piece dates to the Twentieth Century, and is depicted in a standing pose, 22 by 7Ã½ by 4Ã½ inches. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

French Automaton Doll Plays To $3,335

At Philip Weiss

LYNBROOK, N.Y. – She was French, knew how to play a tune and had “perfect” glass eyes. This 14-inch-tall bisque head guitar-playing automaton in working condition sold for $3,335 at Philip Weiss Auctions on July 19. For information, 516-594-0731 or www.weissauctions.com.

Berman’s Finds New Home

For Stained Glass Window

DOVER, N.J. – A winning bid of $2,280 took possession of an Art Nouveau scenic stained glass window at Berman’s Auction Gallery on July 26. Apparently, the successful bidder was able to overlook a 9-inch crack in the glass in the sky area of the 63-by-44-inch window. For information, 973-361-3110 or www.bermansauctiongallery.com.

Early American Stretcher-Base

Table Takes $12,650 At Devin Moisan

DOVER, N.H. – An early American maple and oak boldly turned high-low stretcher base table with scalloped skirt took top dollar at Devin Moisan Auctioneers’ evening antiques auction at the Dover Elks Lodge on July 25. Finishing at $12,650, the piece had been pulled out of a basement of an estate in Alton Bay, N.H. The sale also included property from an estate in Durham, N.H., as well as from the Kingston, N.H., home of Josiah Bartlett, a Declaration of Independence signer. For information, www.moisanauctions.com or 603-953-0022.

Rare Andy Warhol Complete

Portfolio Edition Stars At Applebrook

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – A rare Andy Warhol complete portfolio edition, “Master American Contemporaries II – Museu de Arte de Moderna, Sao Paulo,” from 1994 was the star of Applebrook Auctions’ eclectic mix from an old Newtown, Conn., estate and a New York City collection on July 27. Selling for $4,500, the silkscreens with overprint on Stonehenge Rag were stamp signed by the estate of Warhol, pencil numbered “Edition: 11/50.” For more information, 203-740-0944 or www.applebrookauctions.com.

All The Right Notes At Cowan’s Auction

CINCINNATI, OHIO – Cowan’s July 29 fine and decorative art sale hit just the right note with a Paillard Vaucher Fils four-tune music box that went well above estimate to bring $8,400. The Swiss music box made in the Nineteenth Century, serial no. 7510, has a 15-1/8-inch cylinder and two steel combs, stained rosewood case with brass inlays on the face and lid, and comes with its original song sheet. It measures 9Ã¼ by 24Ã¾ by 10Ã¾ inches. For information, www.cowanauctions.com or 513-871-1670.

Colorful Cubist Canvas

Carries Jenack Auction

CHESTER, N.Y. – A signed Kenneth Stubbs (American, 1907-1967) oil on canvas titled “Provincetown,” 1960, measuring 16Ã½ by 22Ã½ inches (sight), went out for more than double its high estimate at $8,260 at William J. Jenack Estate Appraisers & Auctioneers’ July 30 sale. The colorful work done in a Cubist style is a highlight among the artist’s “house and shadows” theme. For information, www.jenack.com or 845-469-9095.

Painting Finds An Angle With

JMW Auction Buyers

KINGSTON, N.Y. – JMW Auction Gallery sold an important Rolph Scarlett geometric abstract oil on canvas, 42 by 42 inches, for $10,350, within its estimate. The Canada-born artist was a renowned Twentieth Century artist known for geometric abstraction. For information, 845-339-4133 or www.jmwauction.com.