Notable sales detailed in our November 29, 2019 issue include the costume worn by Marilyn Monroe in Irving Berlin’s There’s No Business Like Show Business that sold for a show-stopping $280,000 at Julien’s Auctions. Some interesting sales in furniture this week: a rare lost wax bronze cast armchair from the iconic Clift Hotel of San Francisco gaveled to $80,075, a chest of drawers at Locati’s Robust Sale found a home for $12,500, and a three-legged table at Showplace prompted aggressive bidding to beat its high estimate by more than seven times at $6,250. A diamond ring, vintage cheesecake and Princess Diana-owned Bunnykins round out this week’s offerings.

Marilyn Monroe’s Costume From ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’ Sells For $280,000

BEVERLY HILLS – Julien’s Auctions featured property from the life and career of Marilyn Monroe on November 1 in front of a spirited audience of collectors and bidders live on the floor, online and on the phone. The top moments of the event were the sale of three items worn by the Hollywood screen actress Marilyn Monroe in her biggest films – Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, There’s No Business Like Show Business and River of No Return. The siren’s show-stopping ensemble worn in Irving Berlin’s There’s No Business Like Show Business (shown) made heads turn once again when the gavel came down at $280,000. Worn by the star as “Vicky Parker” during the saucy “Heat Wave” song and dance number, the three-piece costume designed by master couturier William Travilla consists of a daring black silk bandeau sequined top with a hot pink and black silk sequined scarf that drapes over the left shoulder; a black floral print, decorated floor-length skirt lined with six layers of hot pink silk ruffles, accompanied by a black silk bikini-style bottom brief; and a classic, white, oversized straw hat. For information, 646-653-3105 or www.juliensauctions.com.



Rare Lost Wax Bronze Cast Armchair Finds Strong Price At Bonhams

LOS ANGELES – Bonhams presented its fall 2019 modern design and art sale on October 27, with more than 400 lots spanning the early 1900s to the present day and ranging in style from stark, modern design to high-style Hollywood and midcentury treasures to Arts and Crafts furniture. Highlights from the sale included property from the iconic Clift Hotel of San Francisco, including custom furniture from the lobby, lounge and nightclub by Philippe Starck, Salvador Dali and Jean-Baptist Mondino, such as chairs, tables, mirrors and lighting. A Sido (1936-1986) and Francios Thevenin (1931-2016) Crypto 10 armchair, 1985, for Sawaya and Moroni, patinated bronze, went out at $80,075. For information, 323-850-7500 or www.bonhams.com.



Vintage Cheesecake Stands Out At Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – Olivia De Berardinis (b 1948), known professionally as Olivia, is an American artist who is famous for her paintings of women, often referred to as pinup or cheesecake art. She has been working in this genre since the mid-1970s, becoming a contributor to Playboy in 1985. Her full-length portrait of a scantily clad woman topped Copake’s October 26 auction, selling for $4,720. The oil on canvas was dated 1988 verso, signed in pencil and measured 72 by 22 inches. Also doing well in the sale was a Nineteenth Century French marble top bakery table on casters, which rolled past its high estimate to bring $3,186. For information, 518-329-1142 or www.copakeauction.com.



Princess Diana Owned Bunnykins Set Hops Into Lead At Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. – A group of 24 lots once owned by the late Princess Diana attracted collectors worldwide to the October 26 sale with Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries. Leading the selection was a Bunnykins set that came with a signed card; estimated at $4/6,000, it sold to an online bidder for $6,250. The lot, as well as the rest of the group, was given over a period of years to a young girl befriended by Diana. The set is also signed by its creator, Barbara Vernon, which made it particularly rare and desirable. For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com or 914-882-7356.



On Just Three Legs, Side Table Vaults To $6,250

NEW YORK CITY – On November 3, Auctions at Showplace presented selections of fine art, furniture, silver, jewelry and decorative arts from New York City estates. Headlining the sale in the modern furniture category was a Ria and Yiouri Augousti French brass three-legged side table with inlaid shagreen top. Desirable to bidders, the table vaulted from an estimate of $600/800 to achieve $6,250. It sold to an online bidder after spirited competition against a telephone bidder. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063, extension 808.



Firearms & Relics The Victors At Garth’s

COLUMBUS, OHIO – A selection of firearms from various time periods, accoutrements, edged weapons and collectible relics crossed the block at Garth’s on November 1. A frame of approximately 206 points, arrows and stones led the way, bringing $11,280, while selling for $3,600 a US stamped cavalry model Colt single-action .45 caliber six-shot revolver more than doubled its high estimate. The American weapon from the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century featured a round barrel with bluing, fluted cylinder, walnut grips and was stamped US on the frame below cylinder. For information, 740-362-4771 or www.garths.com.



Chest Of Drawers Excels In Locati’s Robust Sale

MAPLE GLEN, PENN – Locati presented an online sale from October 7-21. With more than 400 lots, this sale featured estate jewelry, fine art, furniture, silver and more from various collections and estates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “We were happy to offer the fine Chippendale chest in our October sale,” said Michael Locati, the firm’s co-owner “In a challenging furniture market, it was nice to see such a strong price.” He was referring to a reverse serpentine blockfront chest of drawers that brought $12,500. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.



Rare Rook Figural Flies High At Humler & Nolan

CINCINNATI – A rare, large, Rook figural did much better than its estimate of $2,5/3,500 at Humler & Nolan’s November 2-3 auction, selling for $10,890. According Mark Mussio of Humler & Nolan, “We have sold only two of these in 30 years.” Created in 1922 in a black matte glaze with tiny silver micro-crystals and impressed with Rookwood logo, date, shape number 2636 and designer William McDonald’s cast monogram, it stands 9-3/8 inches high and is uncrazed with great glaze and condition. For information, www.humlernolan.com or 513-381-2041.



Time For Diamonds At Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auction

CANAAN, N.Y. – Fitting that a French clock set and diamond ring would rise to the status of leading lots at an anniversary sale at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions on November 3. The diamond ring, a 4-carat sparkler with a 1-carat insert (shown), brought $12,650, and then there was a French oversize clock set of bronze and Sevres porcelain that took $5,500. Fontaine, who began attending auctions with his father when he was just young lad, said he’s been doing business at this location for 24 years. This sale was the complete unreserved estate from Bennington, Vt. – a 40-year collection – and an estate from Guilderland, N.Y. For information, 413-442-2537 or www.fontaineheritage.com.