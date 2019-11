Notable sales detailed in our November 22, 2019 issue include the 1994 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to John Forbes Nash Jr for his contributions to Game Theory, which sold for $735,000 at Christie’s. Art Deco never goes out of style, as was displayed in the $29,040 closing bid on a 29.50-carat old European-cut diamond and platinum bracelet at Kodner Galleries. At Theriault’s auction, a French bisque early bebe, estimated to sell for $7/8,000, closed at $12,650. A variety of art, a Nineteenth Century Chinese vase, and an Andre Harvey sculpture add to this week’s sales of interest.



Christie’s Printed Books & Manuscripts Sale Achieves $3.3 Million

NEW YORK CITY – On October 25, Christie’s printed books and manuscripts sale realized $3,367,250. This sale marked the first time the category was presented during Christie’s Classic Week, which ran until October 29. The top lot of the sale was the 1994 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to John Forbes Nash Jr for his contributions to Game Theory, which sold for $735,000. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.



Nineteenth Century Chinese Celadon Vase Stampedes To $10,795

WINDSOR, CONN. – Celadon remains the darling of Asian ceramics as a Nineteenth Century Chinese pilgrim bottle/vase with elephantine handles trampled its $400/800 estimate, finishing at $10,795 at Nadeau Auction Gallery’s October 26 sale of American antiques, fine art and Asian antiques. The vase’s entire body and garlic-shaped mouth were covered evenly in a soft, seafoam green, four-character incised mark on base, height 12 inches. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.



Rare Spanish Version Of ‘Emblemas’ Brings $11,250 At Swann

NEW YORK CITY – Swann Auction Galleries’ October 24 auction was led by a first edition of Sir Newton’s Opticks, which brought $40,000. But it was an unpublished Spanish version of Andrea Alciato’s 1531 Emblemas, the first and most frequently reprinted emblem book that Swann’s Kelsie Jankowski found the most unique. Selling for $11,250, the text differs substantially from the first Spanish translation by Bernardino Daza published in 1549, and the emblems follow the order established in the 1573 Plantin edition of the Latin text edited by Claude Mignault rather than that of the Daza edition. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.



Early Jumeau French Bebe Dances To Top At Theriault’s

CHICAGO – At Theriault’s auction, a French bisque early bebe, a rare early period EJ by Jumeau, estimated to sell for $7/8,000 sold at $12,650, taking the top spot at the Blyth Heart, Dancing Beneath Wool doll auction on October 26. The 24-inch, circa 1882, bisque-socket head doll with elongated and very full cheeks, dark eyeliner, painted lashes, mauve-blushed eye shadow, feathered brows, shaded nostrils, accented eye corners, closed mouth with heart-shaped upper lip, separately-modeled pierced ears, blonde mohair wig over cork pate, French composition and wooden eight-loose-ball-jointed body with straight wrists, was dressed in an antique costume, including French leather shoes and luxurious ivory satin bonnet. For information, www.theriaults.com or 410-224-3655.



Art Deco Sparkler Ignites To $29,040 At Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A French Art Deco 29.50-carat old European-cut diamond and platinum bracelet sold for $29,040 at Kodner Galleries October 23 auction of estate jewelry, fine art and collectibles. Diamonds in the piece were graded E-F color, VS1-SI1 clarity, and the bracelet measured 7-1/8 inches long, 1-1/16 inches wide. With an approximate weight of 75.5 grams, it was cataloged as in very good antique condition. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.



Andre Harvey Sculpture Leaves Sweet Taste With Soulis Bidders

KANSAS CITY, MO. – A top lot in Dirk Soulis’ October 25-26 auction was Andre Harvey’s bronze sculpture “Scent of Honey,” which depicted a bullfrog on a branch with a honeysuckle vine with flower, mantis and honeybee in cold-painted cast bronze that brought $7,080. The lot, which was signed in the casting and dated 1996 and bore the foundry mark for Tallix of Beacon, N.Y., measured 23½ inches tall and had been estimated at $1,5/2,000. It sold to an online bidder. For information, 816-697-3830 or www.dirksoulisauctions.com.



Clarke Bidders Give Chryssa’s ‘Mixed Red Ns’ An ‘A’

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – Topping Clarke Auctions’ October 27 sale was “Mixed Red N’s” by Chryssa (1933-2013), which sold for $13,750 to a private American collector bidding online. A representative for Clarke said the work “is archetypal Chryssa, featuring repeated letters, a common element of her sculptural and graphic work. Other pieces from the same 1976 Gallerie Rene Char exhibition that this work was originally shown at feature neon, another major component of Chryssa’s oeuvre. Not having neon or electronic elements, this particular work, “Mixed Red N’s,” is an inherently more stable object than those with neon, making the piece more desirable for collectors not equipped to upkeep electronic works. Furthermore, the sculpture is visually striking, and scaled (18¼ by 18¼ inches) such that it is an easily displayed and enjoyed work of art.” Clarke had estimated the work at $3/5,000. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.



Kinetic Art Piece By Leonard Janklow Makes Eyes Pop At Akiba

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A phenomenal piece at Akiba Antiques’ October 22 auction was a three-dimensional mixed media (including acrylic and silkscreen) kinetic optical art illustration by Leonard Janklow (1919-2006). Titled “Isogic Slide,” the work depicts four hanging acrylic cylindrical colorless rods in front of squared colored stripes. Signed lower right “Janklow” and framed in plexiglass, the illustration brought $1,625. For information, 305-332-9274 or www.akibaantiques.com.



Buddhist Figures Command Celestial Price At Material Culture Sale

PHILADELPHIA – Material Culture mounted a single-owner collection of ethnographic art and textiles on October 27. Titled “Aspara Arts of Asia,” the sale was led by a Korean painting of Buddhist celestial figures. Estimated $2/4,000, the work was bid to $11,250. It had been done in the Nineteenth Century or earlier and measured 49 by 44 inches. For information, www.materialculture.com or 215-438-4700.