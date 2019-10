Intro.



Balla Work Harkens Back To Italian Futurist Movement

LOS ANGELES – Andrew Jones Auctions’ Design for the Home and Garden Auction on October 20 featured nearly 400 lots of fine art, design, antiques and accessories from collections across the United States and throughout California. One of the most striking pieces in the auction was the Giacomo Balla (Italian, 1871-1958) edition “Linee di forza del pugno di Boccioni II,” circa 1968, from a private collection. The work was derived from maquettes and watercolors of the 1910s, produced as one of nine under the direction of L’Obelisco gallery in 1968. The three-dimensional manifestation of the dynamic symbol of the Italian Futurist movement went out at $57,500. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.



Thar She Blows! Whaling Journal Nets $3,100 For LT Auctions

ST GEORGE, MAINE – A circa 1847-50 whaling journal of the whaling ship New Bedford out of New Bedford, Mass., with more than 41 whale ink stamps done by Daniel Swift was discovered in the upstairs bedroom of an old estate in Waldoboro, Maine, by LT Auctions. Despite a nor’easter storm the night before, the journal realized $3,105 at the firm’s October 17 auction at Echo Hill Function Hall. For information, 207-907-6667.



Chinese Dali Dreamstone Achieves $7,475 For Tillou At Litchfield County Auctions

LITCHFIELD, CONN. – One of the top lots at Litchfield County Auctions’ October 19 sale of the collection of Peter Tillou was a Chinese Dali Dreamstone landscape with Chinese calligraphy from the Yaan region of the Sichuan province. Purchased by Tillou upon seeing the piece hung on a gallery wall in Williamsburg, Va., the large stone measured 42 inches high by 78 inches wide and had been estimated at $5/7,000. An online bidder from New York won it for $7,475. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.



Kärner Hussar Figure Gallops Away With Top Price For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. – Topping the October 20 sale with Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery was a Malachowsky Hussar on horseback modeled by Theodor Kärner for the Allach Porcelain Factory. The figure, which is one of few equestrian figures produced by Allach, realized $35,400 to a bidder on the phone who prevailed against other challengers on the phone, absentee bidders and online. It had been estimated at $15/30,000. For information, 404-869-2478 or www.aandoauctions.com.



Japanese Sword, At $4,500, Is The Winner In Bidding Battle

NEW YORK CITY – A spirited bidding battle between a phone bidder and an in-house contender erupted at an October 20 sale at Auctions at Showplace when an antique Japanese wakizashi sword and lacquered saya or scabbard crossed the block. With an estimate of $800-$1,200, the bidding duel pushed it to $4,500. Its shagreen handle featured incised metal mounts or menuki leading to the tsuba with rolling cloud motif, the saya with lotus leaf medallions and scrollwork centering the suspended sageo. The interior was signed and the weapon measured 30 inches long sheathed, 3-inch-width of tsuba. For information, 212-633-6063, ext 808 or www.nyshowplace.com.



Warhol Campbell’s Soup Brings $22,000 In Kaminski Auction

BEVERLY, MASS. – Kaminski hosted a Modern auction on October 19, followed by an estates auction on October 20. Fine art highlights included an Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987) “Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup” screenprint in color on paper, rubber stamp numbered 11/250 and ink signed verso, published by Factory Additions, and printed by Salvatore Silkscreen Co., with provenance from the Martin Lawrence Gallery, New York. It sold for $22,000. For more information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.



Jeffrey Evans Gets Artful Price For Murano Glass Vase

HARRISONBURG, VA. – A Murano art glass vase by Ercole Barovier was the top lot in Jeffrey S. Evans’ October 18-19 sale and was won by an online bidder for $17,550. The vase exemplified the techniques of murrines, which are polychrome decorations derived from the casing and pulling of glass canes; and tessere, the fusion of tiles together to make a mosaic-like pattern. The cylindrical vase had a paper label inscribed “Mario Sanzogno” and was from the collection of Marcia C. Shaffer, Medford, N.J. For additional information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.



1928 Coca-Cola Bottle Display Brings A Refreshing $16,200 At Morphy’s

DENVER, PENN. – A 1928 Coca-Cola bottle display had 28 bids placed before the rare 23-by-20‚½-inch piece sold for $16,200 at Morphy’s October 17 auction. More than doubling its $4/8,000 estimate, the piece was offered framed under glass and mounted with mylar corners. The two girls shown with bottles are highly evocative of the period during which this piece was used and, of course, the large bottom tab of the piece folds forward to form a shelf upon which to sit the Coke bottle, which would have been secured by the simple loop. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.



Charles Woodbury’s Turbulent Seas Drive To Top At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – Of the three paintings by Charles H. Woodbury (American, 1864-1940) that sold at Winter Associates’ October 14 auction, a 1926 oil on canvas by the renowned marine painter was the top lot in the sale when it realized $20,400. The 35‚½-by-47‚½-inch painting depicts turbulent waves, a single boat with a forward-leaning figure and thick impasto application. Signed lower right with an early ink inscription on verso with title and date, its condition was consistent with age, and multiple bidders pursued the framed canvas, driving it well above its $7,500 high estimate. For additional information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.