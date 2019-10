It is always worthwhile comparing estimates to sale results. This week’s selections see the final at anywhere from one-and-a-half-times the high estimate up to 11 times that. Such is a surprise that was presented in the form of a case of an early wooden mask at Copake’s September auction. Possibly of the Northwest Coast, the mask undecupled (that’s 11-times) its high estimate at $4,130. Another lot, a pair of canary glass candlesticks, sold for five times their $300 estimate to settle at $1,680. In the higher-priced realm of bidding, a Tiffany Studios Poinsettia lamp with a signed shade and base sounded a final gavel at $72,500 at Donny Malone’s while a large pair of cloisonné cranes sold for $59,000 to an international buyer at Amero. These and more to inform you on auction sales of interest across the United States.



It’s A Bloomin’ $72,500 Price For Tiffany Lamp At Donny Malone’s

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Donny Malone, a 27-year-old who grew up with the family auction business and set out to start his own estate auction business, conducted another sale on September 30 that featured a wide range of modern art, Midcentury Modern furniture and classic antique decorative arts. A Tiffany Studios Poinsettia lamp with a signed shade and base blossomed at $72,500. For information, 845-594-6829 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.



Amero’s Cloisonne Cranes Are Migrating Overseas

SARASOTA, FLA. – “One of our more notable sales on October 6 was a large pair of cloisonne cranes that sold for $59,000 to an international buyer,” said Christopher Bell, gallery manager at Amero Auctions. Each larger-than-life polychrome cloisonne decorated figural crane or stork was holding a flowering branch in its beak, and the top flower was fitted with a candle pricket. Standing on an embossed dome, all on removable hexagonal bases, the figures measured overall approximately 89½ by 33 by 16 inches. For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.



Bat-Decorated Chinese Basin Flies High At Sandwich Auction House

SANDWICH, MASS. – In Chinese culture, the bat is a symbol of happiness and joy owing to the fact that the Chinese word for bat sounds identical to the word for good fortune, making bats a popular symbol in Chinese decorative art. Bidders witnessed some of that happiness at Sandwich Auction House’s September 28 auction when an antique Chinese 10-inch bronze cloisonne basin with detailed bat decoration crossed the block at $10,620. For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-888-1926.



Goo Goo Gum One-Cent Vendor Rises To Top At Potter & Potter

CHICAGO – Potter and Potter Auctions’ signature early fall sale caught the eye – and the bids – of collectors worldwide on September 28. When the hammer finally fell silent, the sale totaled nearly $390,000. Featured were selections of Black Americana, vintage toys and games, Twentieth Century coin-op machines and antique advertising. Rare antique coin-op machines did extremely well in this sale, with a circa 1910 working Goo Goo Gum one-cent vendor, one of only a handful extant and estimated $10/15,000, delivering $24,000. For information, www.potterauctions.com or 773-472-1442.



Maybe Pacific Northwest Coast, Early Mask Surprises At $4,130

COPAKE, N.Y. – There were a few surprises at Copake’s September 28 unreserved estate auction, one of them an early wooden mask, possibly Northwest Coast. The 10½-by-7-inch mask (shown) defied a $200/300 estimate and brought $4,130. Another surprise was an autographed photograph of a group pose with Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon, 12 by 10½ inches, which also had a $200/300 estimate but finished at $3,304. For information, 518-329-1142 or www.copakeauction.com.



Locati’s Sale Brings Strong Results

MAPLE GLEN, PENN. – Locati presented its September 3-16 online sale featuring more than 700 lots – estate jewelry, fine art from the Eighteenth to the Twentieth Century, Lalique and Baccarat glass, sterling silver flatware and hollowware, period furniture and more. “We had a great deal of estate sterling and fine jewelry in this sale,” commented co-owner Michael Locati. “Several pieces of impressive glass were also offered, notably by Lalique.” Among the highlights was an amber and 18K gold choker necklace that realized $2,100. For information, www.locatillc.com or 215-619-2873.



Pair Of Sunny Candlesticks Light Up At Garth’s

COLUMBUS, OHIO – At Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers on October 4, a pair of sunny candlesticks sold at $1,680. The pair of canary glass candlesticks were possibly Pairpoint and circa the first half of the Twentieth Century. With a yellow color, the 12-inch-high pair had flared rims and bases and hexagonal stems. They came up with an estimate of $150/300, but several strong bids lit up the board and the pair went well above estimate. For information, www.garths.com or 740-362-4771.



Good Luck Grasshopper Crunches Big Number At Thomaston Place

THOMASTON, MAINE – It was not the highest price from Thomaston Place Auction Galleries online sale, October 2-3, but an unusual item delivered a strong auction result that exceeded the firm’s estimate. A hand-carved and -decorated polychrome ivory sculpture of bok choy cabbage with grasshopper, peaches and peppers, symbolizing good luck and abundance, brought an abundant price of $1,320. Measuring 10¾ inches long, the ivory sculpture was on an 11¼-inch stand. For information, 207-354-8141 or www.thomastonauction.com.



Ancient Egyptian Mummified Cat Sells At $22,200 At Ancient Objects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An unusual Egyptian, circa 400-300 BCE, cat mummy sold for $22,200 at Ancient Objects’ October 5 online auction. Rivaling the finest examples in major collections and museums, the 21-inch-high mummy, mounted in an antique glass dome, was accompanied by a newspaper article and photograph dated December 11, 1939; its former owner, Gabriel Hakim, purchased the mummy in the 1930s. For information, 401-753-2664.