From an early reliquary to Gustav Stickley, auction houses around the country never stop hammering down with surprises and strong records. Take a look through these hits as we bring you notable prices recently achieved at various auction houses.

‘Woman With Hat’ Takes $8,437 At Litchfield County Auctions

LITCHFIELD, CONN. – A featured lot in Litchfield County Auctions’ June 17 sale was Jean Joseph Crotti’s (French, 1878-1958) oil on canvas “Woman with Hat,” dated 1906 and signed lower right. Bringing $8,437, the painting measures 28‚¾ by 23‚¾ inches. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Leland Little Auction Sees Martin Lewis Print Excel

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. – The highest price since 2011 for Martin Lewis’s (American, 1881-1962) print “Winter on White Street” was achieved at Leland Little on June 17 when it sold for $16,000. The drypoint and sand ground on wove paper, 1934, was signed in pencil lower right, edition of 41, matted and framed, with gallery label to frame backing, and measured 17-3/8 by 12-3/8 inches. Selling for even more was a pair of Qing dynasty pale celadon jade hanging vases with covers that went out at $18,000. For information, 919-644-1243 or www.LelandLittle.com.

Gustav Stickley Bookcase Fronts Ashcroft & Moore Sale

WILLOW GROVE, PENN. – Ashcroft & Moore’s June 17 auction saw a Gustav Stickley two-door oak bookcase bring $11,200. The bookcase, retaining its original surface, was bought at Sotheby’s in 2009 and has a galleried top over two doors with 16 lights and copper escutcheons and measures 56 by 41‚½ by 12 inches. For information, www.ashcroftandmoore.com or 267-317-7735.

Champleve Reliquary The Champ In Applebrook Auction

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Applebrook Auctions presented the first part of the collections from a 200-acre farm in Dutchess County, N.Y., on June 22, a sale filled with Midcentury artwork, jewelry, silver and decorative items. Top honors went to a Thirteenth Century-style champleve reliquary measuring 7½ inches tall by 6-7/8 inches long by 3‚½ inches deep. It sold for $14,400, more than four times its high estimate. For information, 203-740-0944 or www.applebrookauctions.com.

Tiffany Studios Scarab Desk Lamp Scares Up $16,000

PITTSFIELD, MASS. – Reaching a price nearly double its high estimate at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery on June 17 was a signed Tiffany Studios scarab desk lamp that fetched $16,000. The blue iridescent Favrile glass blown scarab-form shade, in excellent condition, has a bronze base with a bronze collar around the bottom of the shade, beaded interior, two-arm harp supports and a ribbed round platform on five ball feet. For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-448-8922.

Cadillac Drives Off The Block At Alderfer Sale

HATFIELD, PENN. – Alderfer Auction’s June 17 sale witnessed a 1964 Cadillac DeVille convertible drive off for $12,430. The vehicle was outfitted with jeweled taillights and had a gold exterior with black interior and leather seats. For information, www.alderferauction.com or 215-393-3000.

Eugene Boudin Painting Tops Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. – Eugene Boudin’s (1824-1898) watercolor “La Plage de Trouville” earned $12,100 at Sarasota Estate Auction’s June 17 sale. The painting had an exhibition label verso reading “Cent Tableaux de Boudin (100 Paintings by Boudin),” no. 85, Galerie Charpentier, Paris. For information, www.sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700.

German Penny Toy Commands $3,450

TIMONIUM, MD. – A German penny toy Drill Instructor sold for $3,450 at Richard Opfer’s Eclectic Collector auction on June 15. The mechanical litho tin features a drill instructor and recruit, and when a slide is pushed in, the recruit turns left or right, The 3-inch-high toy was graded VG-EX. With vintage collectibles of all kinds, Opfer’s sale also saw good results by two painted ceramic Austrian Gnomes by Johann Maresch at $2,714, Richter Anchor Building & Pattern Sets fetching $1,380 and a Donkey floor toy with squeaker bringing $978. For information, 410-252-5035 or www.opferauction.com.

Tilt Top Table Swings To $1,725 At Roberson’s Auctions

PINE BUSH, N.Y. – There were more than 200 people in attendance at Roberson’s Auctions’ antique estate sale on June 17 as more than 400 lots gleaned from three local Orange County, N.Y., homes crossed the block. You had to be there, have left a bid or participated by phone, according to veteran Del Roberson, because there is no internet bidding. A top furniture highlight was a period cherry birdcage tilt top tea table that sold for $1,725. Two gold pocket watch chains took $1,900, and two early local Orange County portraits with provenance brought $1,450 each. For information, 845-283-1587 or www.robersonsauctions.com.

Queen Anne High Chest Reigns At D.L. Straight

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – An Eighteenth Century Queen Anne high chest in carved maple and tiger maple attained $5,175 on June 20 at D.L. Straight’s auction. The circa 1740 piece from Pioneer Valley, Mass., retains its original brasses, old finish, has strong tiger maple throughout and measures 70 by 41 by 36 inches. For information, www.dlstraightauctioneers.com or 508-769-5404.

Summer Solstice Iced By Diamond Ring At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Summer began with a bang at Kodner Galleries’ fine art, antiques and estate jewelry auction on June 21 when a GIA-certified 14.32-carat internally flawless rectangular brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamond and platinum ring crossed the block at $314,600. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Buyers’ Spidey Sense Tingles For Morphy’s Comic Books Sale

DENVER, PENN. – Morphy Auctions’ June 22 of comic books was led by an Amazing Fantasy #15 comic book from the silver age of comics, grade 4.0, which attained $25,830. This issue contains the origin of Spider-Man, and the story was by Stan Lee with cover art by Jack Kirby. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.