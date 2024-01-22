‘Acme Of Perfection’ Tea Table Takes Top Lot Honors In Sotheby’s Important Americana Sale

NEW YORK CITY — The McMichael-Tilghman Family “Acme of Perfection” scalloped-tilt-top mahogany tea table, made circa 1755 in Philadelphia with carving attributed to the “Garvan High Chest” carver, achieved $1,016,000, including premium, to win top-lot honors in Sotheby’s 71-lot Important Americana: Furniture, Folk Art, Silver, Chinese Export Art and Prints sale on January 20. The buyer was bidding on the phone with department senior specialist, Erik Gronning, and underbid by Luke Beckerdite, who was bidding in the room. Long considered to be one of the finest pieces of Philadelphia furniture, the table was previously offered by Sotheby’s in 2008, when it realized $1,833,000 from collectors Erving and Joyce Wolf. The auction, one of several in Sotheby’s “Visions of America” sales, totaled $3,383,153. More highlights from this sale will be discussed in an upcoming issue.