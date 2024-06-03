Abstract Bazaine Composition Surpasses Estimates At Amero

SARASOTA, FLA. — Amero Auctions’ Sensational Summer Auction was conducted on June 2. Among the more than 400 lots were abstract art, sketches, Old Master-style paintings, midcentury furniture and decorative objects, silver, militaria and Asian decorative objects. A notable highlight from the sale was an oil on canvas painting, “Nature Morte Devant la Fenetre (Still Life in front of a Window)” by Jean René Bazaine (French, 1904-2001). Completed in 1942, the bold blue, red and green abstract composition was signed and dated to the lower right in addition to being signed, dated and titled verso. Also affixed to the rear of the painting were gallery and museum labels, including Musée d’Art et d’Histoire, Fribourg, Switzerland; the 1990 “Exhibition Jean Bazaine” at Galeries Nationales – Grand Palais, Paris; Stedelijk Van Abbemuseum, Eindhoven, Netherlands; Galerie Louis Carre & Co., Paris; and Kestner Gesselschaft, Hanover. After competitive bidding, the painting, estimated at $30/40,000, was won by a phone bidder in France for $78,000, including buyer’s premium. Further details about the auction will be in a future issue.