LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s (Aboriginal-Australian, circa 1910-1996) grouping of five acrylics on canvas, collectively titled “Yam Dreaming,” 1996, exceeded the $20/30,000 estimate to finish at $112,500 at Clarke Auction Gallery’s estates auction on September 12. From a Westchester County, N.Y., collection, the artwork had Dreaming Art Center of Utopia (DACOU) inventory numbers: 5FT-EK69a-e verso. Dimensions of each panel were 48 inches high by 35½ inches wide. One of the most prominent and successful artists in the history of Australian art, Emily Kame Kngwarreye was from the Utopia community in the Northern Territory. A foundational member of a group of women in a communal project focused on batik, Kngwarreye transitioned to acrylic in 1988. This sale will be further reviewed later.