Abercrombie’s Black Cat Finds Its Place At Kaminski

Published: February 17, 2025
BEVERLY, MASS. — Gertrude Abercrombie’s oil on board painting of a large black cat seated in front of a full moon rose to the top spot in Kaminski Auctions’ three-day February Valentine’s Jewelry & Estates auction conducted February 6, 8 and 9. Achieving $13,750, including buyer’s premium, the cat painting shined over all 949 lots. Signed and dated “‘46” to the lower left, the work came from a Santa Barbara, Calif., collection and measured 7½ by 9½ inches. Additional highlights from the auction will be in an upcoming issue.
