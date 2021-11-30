Aaron Willard Clock Highlights Kaminski Thanksgiving Auctions

BEVERLY, MASS. — More than 700 lots were offered at Kaminski Auctions Annual two-day Thanksgiving sale November 27-28, with an Aaron Willard tall clock bringing one of the highest prices of the weekend. Standing 90 inches tall and with a signed dial, it had provenance to West Newbury, Mass., and had been estimated at $8/12,000. It sold at the high estimate to a bidder in the room. Other highlights from the holiday weekend event included a Tiffany Studios lamp with turtle-back shade at $15,600, a portrait of a young woman with child by Feliceie Schneider at $7,200, and a bronze figure of a roaring panther by Alfred Barye, which stalked off at $4,800, four times its high estimate.

Watch for a more extensive review in a future issue.