Aaron Douglas Woodcut Reigns Over African American Art At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Swann Galleries’ spring 2024 African American art sale on April 4 offered a selection of house favorites from Hughie Lee-Smith, Jacob Lawrence and more, and featured a special evening session to benefit the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation. The sale was led by Aaron Douglas’s (1899-1979) “O, Lord!,” a woodcut on tissue-thin Japan paper, circa 1926, 7 by 5 inches, signed and titled in pencil, lower margin. With provenance to the estate of Jean F. Herksovits, New York, and a private Massachusetts collection, the woodcut surpassed its $15/25,000 estimate to achieve $100,000, including buyer’s premium. The scarce woodcut, noted by the catalog as having not been found reproduced or located in any institutional collection by house experts, represents the final moments of Emperor Jones in a tropical Haitian forest — the character surrendering himself as a sacrifice to the evil spirits, conjured up by a witch doctor in the form of a giant crocodile. More on this sale and its notable highlights to come.