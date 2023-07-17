A Young Vincent By Alex Katz Strolls To $45,920 In Butterscotch Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEDFORD, N.Y. — With provenance to the Vincent Price Gallery & Vincent Price Sears Roebuck Collection and by descent through the consignor’s family, an impressionistic oil on board titled simply “Dad” by Alex Katz (b 1927) sold for more than nine times its high estimate to reach $45,920 at Butterscotch Auction’s July 16 summer estates sale. Circa 1961, the 12-by10¾-inch painting depicting an adult figure holding a small child while walking through a tree-lined allee was numbered GQ 40191, inscribed “Vincent” in pencil, with Vincent Price and Sears labels on verso and presented in the original frame. Vincent, the artist’s son, was born in 1960 and like Katz’s wife Ada, is a regular model in Katz’s paintings, appearing as an adult in Katz’s 1996 painting “Vincent” in the Tate collection. More on this sale to appear later.