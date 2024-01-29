A Very Good Sign At Quinn’s Auction Of The Pete Cecere Folk Art Collection

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Quinn Auction Galleries’ auction of the late Pete Cecere’s collection on January 26 was just the first installment of his vast holdings of antique and vintage pieces of folk and self-taught art. Advertising the horse shoeing services of a Kentucky business, a large wooden sign reading “RJ Wilkinson” “Horse Shoeing” “Repairing Lameness and Faulty Action a Specialty,” circa 1880s, was the sale’s top lot, selling for $2,688, including buyer’s premium. From Midway, Ky., near Lexington, the sign measured 108 by 40 inches. The Pete Cecere folk art collection included many other noteworthy items, such as a Steeplechase Coney Island B&B carousel horse, a Sicilian donkey cart and a Mexican folk art sheet metal rooster. And it offered unique works of art by Jimmie Lee Sudduth, Mose Tolliver, Monsengo Shula, Marcia Muth and several pop culture-inspired artworks by artist Chuckie Williams. A follow-on review will discuss additional highlights.