Review and Photos By Jackie Sideli

WEST BARNSTABLE, MASS. – “We had a strong gate for the show, especially on Saturday. The dealers who attended were pleased with the sales for the 31st Annual Cape Cod Glass Show and Sale, which was conducted September 15-16 in the Cape Cod Community Gym. Glass shown at the Cape Cod Glass Show and Sale featured all periods, including contemporary art glass,” said show manager Betsy Hewlett Lessig.

Exhibitor Carlese Westock, from Woodlawn, N.J., showed an impressive contemporary witch ball and holder made by artist Art Reed. Westock also had Nineteenth Century blown American glass as well as pressed and cut and other fine glass.

More contemporary art glass was offered by Glass Accents Etc. A spectacular rare set of pitcher and tumblers decorated with a striking heart design, made by the Martinsville Glass Co around 1915, was offered by Glimmerglass of Schenevus, N.Y., and priced at $750. Glimmerglass also showed a variety of Victorian art glass..

The Cape Cod Glass Club had its own booth with material from many members, including a rare period blue bar bottle, priced at $750. Ed Beard was in charge of the booth for the Cape Cod Glass Club, which had fine examples.

The New Bedford Museum of Glass had a booth with rare vintage glass, including Pairpoint, Mount Washington, Tiffany, Steuben, Sandwich, paperweights, cup plates, uranium glass and oil lamps. The museum is located just minutes from downtown New Bedford, Mass.

Syd’s A&J, from Harwich, Mass., showed antique and Depression-era glass. Once and Future Antiques had a collection of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century glass. Diane Lytwyn, Southport, Conn., showed her collection of American mercury, Bohemian, cut and engraved glass. Matt King, a dealer from Marshfield, Mass., brought early blown bottles and a striking rare enameled Steigel bottle in his booth.

The Ahlfelds, dealers who attended the show from Lancaster, Penn., brought a selection of early American pattern glass to the show. Betsy Hewlett Lessig, from Yarmouthport, Mass., is the manager of the show and offered early American pattern glass. Pleasant Valley Antiques, Jim Lessig from Brookeville, Md., showed American and European art glass.

The 31st edition was focused and the dealers who participated were serious. The club has dealers who have contemporary art glass, though most of the material is period, and very fine.

For additional information, call program chairperson and show manager, Betsy Hewlett Lessig, at 508-385-4893, or for the Cape Cod Glass Club at www.capecodglassclub.org.