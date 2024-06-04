A Special Gathering

Photos & Commentary by Fran Kramer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If success in planning a major event is defined by reuniting with longtime friends, commemorating a nationwide legacy in the United States and adding to its history, reminding us to share and respect “old-fashioned” values like kindness and helping others, the Commemoration of the Shakers Coming to America 250 years ago succeeded. The May 3-5 events in the Albany, N.Y., area at four major Shaker sites and museums attracted more than 100 of the “World’s People” from 14 states. Scholars and authors, museum curators and staff, collectors of Shaker artifacts, members of “Shaker study Groups” and more came together to celebrate and remember important parts of their lives generated by experiences with the Shaker “legacy.”

Collections of Shaker “objects” became secondary to collections of memories and experiences. Some of us knew the late Shakers at Canterbury, N.H., and Sabbathday Lake, Maine, and talked about them, while others recalled visiting Shaker villages that became tourist sites in Ohio, Kentucky and Massachusetts. Today, many of us support Shaker Museums and sites so that the stories they tell can continue and be shared. Like the Watervliet, N.Y., Shaker Heritage Society, a National Historic Site as the first Shaker community with its Shaker Meetinghouse and cemetery. Or Hanock Shaker Village and its famous round barn, near Pittsfield, Mass., not far from the New York border. The New York State Museum in downtown Albany, and the Shaker Museum in Chatham, N.Y., are another two museums in the Northeast with major Shaker collections.

We thank them all for being a part of this very special weekend.

In June, the USPS will issue a sheet of 12 Forever stamps commemorating Shaker design with photographs by Michael Freeman, issued to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the first Shakers in the United States.