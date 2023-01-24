A ‘Shepherd’ Leads Them All At Auction Of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s Estate - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — The Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney estate auction featuring 22 sculptures by the Whitney Museum founder and great-granddaughter of Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt from her landmark Old Westbury, N.Y., studio, was simulcast live online on January 21 by Richard Stedman Estate Services. Included were six of the large bronze garden statues, the sculptor’s personal examples from her Italianate villa, and they were led by her 7-foot-tall bronze “Shepherd” sculpture, which sold for $137,500, including premium, to an undisclosed American buyer in the Northeast. The “Shepherd” was one of the 22 Whitney sculptures in the auction, of which a total of 54 lots in the sale, including the 22 sculptures, brought the majority of the sale’s $575,000 total, including premium. A further recap of highlights will appear in a later issue.