A Picasso Portrait Was The Top Pick At Link

ST LOUIS, MO. — Completed in colored crayons and pencil on paper, Pablo Picasso’s (Spanish, 1881-1973) “Tête d’homme (Head of a Man)” achieved the top price in Link Auction Galleries’ two-day December Gallery Auction conducted December 6-7. The work, which was dated “9. 6. 66” to the upper left and signed to the lower right, had provenance to a private Italian collection after being acquired in Basel in 1970, thence by descent to the consignor. Measuring 21 by 14½ inches framed, the illustration sold to a buyer in Geneva, Switzerland over the phone for $240,000 including buyer’s premium ($100/300,000). Additional highlights from the auction will be in a future issue.