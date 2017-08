NEW YORK CITY — The Metropolitan Museum of Art owns the only surviving images of the solar eclipse that occurred on May 26, 1854 — the first total eclipse of the sun visible in North America since the invention of photography. The images are out of public view, but are shown above and available online at http://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/283180.

On Monday, August 21, all of North America will experience an eclipse of the sun. The eclipse’s path will stretch from Salem, Ore., to Charleston, S.C., and those in the path will see a total eclipse while observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse. Experts are cautioning viewers to wear proper protective eyewear to prevent eye damage as even a few seconds can permanently burn the retina.