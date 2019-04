DALLAS — A flurry of bids from nearly two dozen collectors boosted a 1915 Cracker Jack Ty Cobb No. 30 PSA Mint 9 until it closed at $504,000, more than $100,000 above its estimate. The card, which spotlights one of the greatest players in the history of the game, is one of just three cards PSA has deemed worthy of the mint grade, making it one of the finest examples of one of the most desirable Cobb cards ever printed. The player known as “the Georgia Peach” had one of the most statistically prolific careers in the history of the game; his total of 4,191 career hits eventually was surpassed, but his career batting average of .366 remains the standard by which all others are measured. A full review of this April 18–19 Spring Sports Card Catalog Auction at Heritage Auctions will appear in a future issue.