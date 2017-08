Review and Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

ORLEANS, MASS. – Waking up to a light but steady rain on Saturday, August 12, those with a lesser constitution might be tempted to groan, roll back over and grab another hour or two of sleep. It certainly was not good beach weather, but it was perfect weather for an antiques show, even one that was set up outside. The rain kept people off the beaches and drew them to the 47th annual Cape Cod Summer Antiques Show, a one-day affair.

“Our gate was phenomenal because we’re the only show in town,” quipped Charlene Dixon, president of the Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association, midmorning. Buyers were plentiful at the show and some newcomers were likely inspired to check out the show when their beach plans fell through. Ironically, the show, long known as “the hottest show on the Cape,” usually takes place inside the gym at the Nauset Regional Middle School, which despite the use of large fans, still makes for a bit of stuffy affair on typically hot August days. So, the association decided to move the show outside this summer to the lawn in front of the school, but clearly Mother Nature had other ideas, throwing in cooler temps and a bit of a rain just to show who’s the boss.

Nevertheless, the tented booths offered respite from the rain, visitors were chipper and dealers seemed to be doing a brisk business all morning. And by noon, when this writer was heading off Cape, across the Sagamore Bridge, the sun was coming out.

For information, www.ccada.com.