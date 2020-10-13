A Half Million Dollar Surprise At Marion’s Sale

MARION, MASS. – Do “sleepers” still turn up at smaller, regional auction sales? Apparently so, and the Marion Antique Auction sale on Saturday, October 10 proved the point. Just a few lots from the end of the auction, a drawing of an unidentified gentleman, initialed “I.L.” and dated 1652, had a brief description and an estimate of $200/300. After about ten minutes of bidding, the drawing sold for $514,800. Bid increments were $1,000 and then $2,000 and then $5,000 and finally $10,000.

Dave Glynn, one of the owners of the company, was the auctioneer and as bidding approached $200,000, he said, “I guess we underestimated this one a bit.” There were no bidders in the room, but two internet platforms were in use and telephone activity was strong throughout the auction. Nearly all the material the company sells comes from local estates and this sale was no exception.

The sale included numerous paintings, nautical instruments and charts, textiles, silver and more. A full report will follow.