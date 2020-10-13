A Half Million Dollar Surprise At Marion’s Sale

-
-
Fox Valley Antiques Show Online
Oct 17-18, 2020
-
Old Kinderhook Auction Company Online-Only Auction
Oct 14-14, 2020
-
Published: October 13, 2020
MARION, MASS. – Do “sleepers” still turn up at smaller, regional auction sales? Apparently so, and the Marion Antique Auction sale on Saturday, October 10 proved the point. Just a few lots from the end of the auction, a drawing of an unidentified gentleman, initialed “I.L.” and dated 1652, had a brief description and an estimate of $200/300. After about ten minutes of bidding, the drawing sold for $514,800. Bid increments were $1,000 and then $2,000 and then $5,000 and finally $10,000.
Dave Glynn, one of the owners of the company, was the auctioneer and as bidding approached $200,000, he said, “I guess we underestimated this one a bit.” There were no bidders in the room, but two internet platforms were in use and telephone activity was strong throughout the auction. Nearly all the material the company sells comes from local estates and this sale was no exception.
The sale included numerous paintings, nautical instruments and charts, textiles, silver and more. A full report will follow.
October 13, 2020
Glazer Collection Anchors New Haven Auctions’ Americana Sale
October 13, 2020
Cottone Gets Big Bills From Buffalo Estates & Collections
October 13, 2020
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036